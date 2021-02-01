Local Focus: Performing arts key to creativity

Lakes performing arts centre gets revival. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Rebecca Brake is passionate about keeping the performing arts alive in the Bay of Plenty, which is why she's driving the revitalisation of Rotorua's performing arts centre on Hinemoa St.

From a young age she's devoted all her energy into dance and performance, and a performing arts centre has been a dream for her.

"Right from school I wanted to introduce a performing arts company or studio, to Rotorua to ensure that everyone is given an opportunity to have a taste of the arts no matter where they are from, no matter their ethnicity or their financial background," she said.

"That's always been a real big pull for me."

2020 was a tough year for the arts community but building resilience and continuing to make the arts accessible to all has never been more important.

"When we see these kids come through that have either a passion or a talent, it's really important that we enhance that and we support it and encourage them to do what they love. And this is the place that does that."

The centre is introducing a new round of scholarships with a focus on Māori and Pasifika students.

