Local arts initiatives receive more than $23,000 funding

Dance 4 Us. Photo / Lakes Charitable Trust

Following the latest Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme funding round, a total of $23,100 was awarded to 13 arts projects across the Rotorua district.

Creative Communities Rotorua assessment committee administrator, Julie Parsons, says the successful projects included theatre, visual arts, cultural and art festivals, glass art, opera, vogue dance and musical performance.

"It's fascinating to see the creative projects brewing in our community.

"While it is lovely to be able to support the traditional styles of performance and visual art it is always exciting to support a brand new experience for our community.

"We received a smaller than usual number of applications, probably as a result of the Covid-19 environment.

"We really want to help our creatives in these difficult times, so urge them to put their creative caps on and develop their ideas in time for our next funding round."

In the most recent funding round, 16 applications, requesting more than $72,000 were received.

Due to the smaller number of applications, a greater percentage of the annual fund has been allocated to the second round of funding which will close in March 2021.

The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) offers two opportunities every year for creatives to fund their work, and is particularly invaluable to organisations and individuals that do not have charitable status.

This scheme is open to all New Zealand individuals and groups, provided their project is creative art, well thought through and delivered in the Rotorua Lakes District.

"We've seen exciting projects develop over the last few rounds that have enabled some of those in our community who traditionally miss out to experience the creation of art," says Julie.

"Dance for those with disabilities and visual art for seniors, have both produced rewarding results."

This round saw Rotorua's first vogue ball at The Blue Baths. The brainchild of Raukawa Tuhura, a dancer of international repute, who wanted to create an event where the LGBTQI community could safely express their artistic talents.

The next funding round for Rotorua Creative Communities will open February 1, 2021, and close on March 6, 2021.

Applications must be for arts projects not yet started that will be delivered in the Rotorua district within 12 months of funding.

Visit www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities for information and application forms or contact Julie Parsons Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz.