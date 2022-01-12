Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Training for over-50 e-bike riders not needed

2 minutes to read
Should new e-bike riders over 50 take a safety course? Photo / Getty Images

Should new e-bike riders over 50 take a safety course? Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

A letter writer recommended anyone over 50 should not be able to buy an e-bike unless they have done an ACC-approved course, based on their experience that relying on trial and error can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.