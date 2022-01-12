Should new e-bike riders over 50 take a safety course? Photo / Getty Images

Should new e-bike riders over 50 take a safety course? Photo / Getty Images

A letter writer recommended anyone over 50 should not be able to buy an e-bike unless they have done an ACC-approved course, based on their experience that relying on trial and error can have unforeseen unfortunate outcomes (Letters, January 12).

In my view, this is ageism and also discourages personal responsibility.

After some research and a test ride, I bought an e-bike at age 68 years. I thoroughly enjoy riding it both on cycle routes through towns and off-road. Why should I have had to do a course?

There is a course for older people returning to cycling run through Parksyde. A great option for those who choose it.

Brian Pickering

Rotorua

Riders should pay

I see that e-bikes are becoming an issue. I don't agree that people over 50 should have safety training. That is like you can't get a driver licence unless you have had a mentality test and that won't happen.

All bike riders should have to pay - like in other countries - to use the road. They are going to push up ACC levies that the general public pay for on top of their tax.

If they had to pay, except for school students, they would be identifiable by a payment disc or the like on the bike so that any stupid antics can be reported, and penalties handed out, like road users - then they will know what the footpath is for.



Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

