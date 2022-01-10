Letters to the editor: We're lucky to have such dedicated vaccinators

A vaccination worker holds up a vial of Pfizer vaccine. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

I got my booster jab on Friday.

This is my third visit and as with the previous two visits, I was welcomed and cared for in an excellent, professional manner.

The staff are delightful, smiling, courteous and ready to answer any questions.

On enquiring from one nurse her start/finish times were, she replied, "started 7am finish 4.30pm, all going well".

We here in Rotorua are extremely lucky to have such dedicated staff looking after our community.

I salute them all and thank each and every one of them for their incredible service and professionalism.

It's very difficult to be nice and motivated for 9.5 hours a day with a minimum of five days in a row.

Let's not forget them.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua

Senior e-bikers need training

It's time legislation is required that people over, say, 50 years of age without proof of having successfully attended an ACC-approved cycle safety course, be precluded from trial or purchase of an e-bike.

I regret to advise that relying solely on trial and error can have unforeseen unfortunate and avoidable outcomes once you realise you are dealing with a different beast and you don't bounce like you did before all these years accumulated.

Good luck to all. You're likely to need it.

B Anderson

Bethlehem

