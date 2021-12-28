Letters to the editor: Part of Rotorua Lakefront becomes weedy mess in northeasterly

Lake weed at the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Supplied

I note with interest your recent stories in respect of the Rotorua Lakefront redevelopment.

On December 22 I walked the area. While a number of families were enjoying the child playground amenities I found the quality of the paddling/swimming area absolutely disgusting.

The design breached the original wall area and brought the lake into a stepped area where I presume the idea was for people to paddle and swim.

The problem is it did not take into account that in a northeasterly weather situation lake weed was going to push into the area, mix with the swan excrement, rubbish thrown by all and sundry, to create a polluted slimy area unfit for anything.

Photos taken on the date prove my point. Why were my rates used to create this situation which, in my view, has been known to all and sundry to be a likely consequence of these actions?

C L Matthews

Glenholme

Beware hindsight bias

I read your article in regards to whether Grant Robertson can have it both ways, ie. can he beat National on the issue of inflation and at the same time limit the spending proposed by those on the far left within the Labour Party (Opinion, December 17)?

The point that I would like to make is that we are all prone to suffer from hindsight bias. We tend to think that what has happened recently in our life will continue to occur in the future.

The classic example of this is with inflation and interest rates. Those people who grew up and experienced the 1970s and the first years of the 1980s expected inflation to continue to go up because that was their recent memory. Inflation and the official interest rate set by the Reserve Bank then went into an almost 40-year decline.

In answer to your question, I would say that you can only keep half the people happy all the time and all the people happy half of the time but you cannot keep all of the people happy all of the time.

Kyle S Smith

Taupō

Rotorua public transport can step up

Wellington temporarily lost its airport flyer. That city still has much to be admired for public transport.

Rotorua can really step up given it is a compact city which is densely populated. We're lucky to have a bus to the airport as well as taxis and Uber.

We can really do some great work with our public transport links. We're nearly there given our links to the rest of the Bay but can always do more. Like a link to Taupō.

And even a review on our bus routes and making these more accessible in terms of location, quality and cost.

John Henry

Rotorua

