Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on a Rotorua wedding venue becoming a 'Covid casualty'

4 minutes to read
The owners of Lakes Lodge at Lake Okataina have sold up after 12 years. Photo / NZME

The owners of Lakes Lodge at Lake Okataina have sold up after 12 years. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

We started selling off our older rental properties with the idea of updating with new ones
but under Labour, the landlord market has got

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.