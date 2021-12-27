The Premium Debate: Subscriber views on a Rotorua wedding venue becoming a 'Covid casualty'

The owners of Lakes Lodge at Lake Okataina have sold up after 12 years. Photo / NZME

We started selling off our older rental properties with the idea of updating with new ones

but under Labour, the landlord market has got so hard that we canned the idea and continued to sell off all our housing stock except for two lovely long-term tenants who will happily see out their days secure in their homes. It felt so liberating and good to have money in hand that we have carried on selling and have just finalised the sale of our last business. We had to leave quite a bit of money in to make it happen, but it was still a good price on favourable terms. Sell and get it while you can.

Roy H

In reply to Roy H: Great for you. So I'm hoping some people made it to their own home - whether by buying yours or selling another to get there - and some tenants remain with new owners. The houses have not disappeared, just maybe changed from rent to own or rental to rental again.

Suzzy X

So sad for these people to be forced into selling because they cannot make an income. Meanwhile, ministers have received their monthly salaries without interruption. I am certain if their pay was based on performance, it would be a fraction of what they have been paid.

Warren G

In reply to Warren G: During the first lockdown last year, ministers reduced their pay. This time nothing. No attempt at empathy or sharing the impact with those of us whose income has been reduced due to the government's restrictions and the closure of the international border. A leader who really cared would have reduced their income to $600 per week to match the rest of us on the wage subsidy.

Sue J

In reply to Warren G: And meanwhile, retail sales both pre-Christmas and Boxing Day were up on pre-Covid levels - in other words, things vary between sectors. Continual focus on hospo and tourism does not by any means give a complete picture.

Brian H

The Government is not flip-flopping daily on restrictions. It is responding as needed to changing events, as are many governments worldwide. It's tough for a lot of people, everywhere, we're living in very uncertain times and the cause is a highly contagious virus that can and has killed millions worldwide. New Zealanders have been able to significantly limit serious illnesses and deaths. For that, we can all be grateful. We don't realise how lucky we are to have competent people who follow the science rather than gamble with people's lives.

Diana C

In reply to Diana C: The same government that made my son wear a mask in his classroom with half the usual amount of kids, but did not require him to wear a mask on the school bus that also transports kids from another school. Not sure of the science behind those two decisions.

Glenn J

In reply to Diana C: Tell that to people whose lives have been ruined.

Steve P

In reply to Steve P: Well our tourism business collapsed, our staff left and have other jobs and we were forced to sell all our business assets. Not fun, we lost a lot of money and it's the way it is. No, I do not blame anybody, certainly not our government. I am fed up with armchair experts endlessly giving their opinions and blaming our democratically elected government.

Simon B

