Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Forget the new plaza, get on the museum

3 minutes to read
Rotorua Museum. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Museum. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post

Re: museum cost may hit $83m (News, June 25) - in my view, this council is all about procrastination.
It's been six years since the museum closed. That's six years of talking about it,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.