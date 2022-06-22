Eat Streat would be part of a possible dining precinct under the council's vision. Photo / NZME

A plaza and cycleways? (News, July 21)

We've had cycleways for years, which were redundant as soon as parking was removed to make way for them.

I have never seen anyone use them, whereas shops etc along these cycle paths lost customers due to lack of parking, which is still a problem in the city.

Now with these ideas, it seems more parking will be removed for walking and cycling precincts.

Another dream by the council and, like so many other plans around the city, will it ever be finished?

The council should use its money to finish the museum - revenue we are missing out on - the Blue Baths reopening, or other projects hanging in limbo.

One job at a time before destroying another part of the city before other parts are finished.

Put your focus on all those unfinished projects first and tidy the place up.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Number plate recognition needed

I have noticed a huge upturn in the number of unlicensed and therefore unwarranted vehicles around the area in the past two years.

I also note on television that the Aussie and UK police, along with lots of others I'm sure, use number plate recognition to immediately stop vehicles that are unregistered, or where the owner is unlicensed, and have the power to have them removed from the road.

Why does it seem like this not done in New Zealand?

The only use of the technology I am aware of is for overparking in some Auckland suburbs.

If a law-abiding citizen was to have an accident with these vehicles, our insurance would insist that we - or our insurer - pay for the damage.

I have seen work vehicles with 2017 regos showing on them, and I don't think that Covid lockdowns can be blamed as it is possible to register online.

I think that many such vehicles are driven by unlicensed drivers, which would mean that they get removed from the roads at the same time as the vehicles.

Alister Blair

Tauranga

