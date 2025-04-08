We would love to see a rescue helicopter service back in Rotorua.

Sharyn Taylor

Ngongotahā

Reluctant Ngāpuhi

In a socialist-leaning society, the normal tendency after a generation or so is to look to central Government as having all the tools necessary for a peaceful and prosperous existence.

We shirk our responsibilities, firm parenting, job seeking, even the home garden has been forgotten, expecting the state to take up any slack.

For Ngāpuhi, this seems to be the case when faced with a meth crisis.

A cry to Police Minister Mark Mitchell is a natural demonstration of this phenomenon, but with an economy in strife, I’m guessing most promises will fall short of the ideal.

Perhaps he should offer some help in the form of support for a tribal-based approach, a strengthening of Māori Wardens’ powers of arrest and punishment, as well as parenting and budgeting courses to encourage self-help attitudes.

Ngāpuhi’s reluctance to unite in the interests of Treaty settlements should be addressed as well, there could well be prosperity at the end of conciliation.

“A house divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” – Mark 3:25.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Immigration overhaul

According to economist Brian Easton’s latest book, there are no economic benefits from migration.

The downsides are higher house prices, higher rentals and strain on our education system and infrastructure.

Migrants get access to our job market, free education, free healthcare, a universal old-age pension and a very valuable passport.

What do New Zealanders get out of the migration deal? The first of my ancestors arrived here about 800 years ago from the vicinity of Tahiti.

Most of my ancestors arrived in the 19th century from various parts of England, Scotland and Denmark.

This country is their patrimony to me and other genuine New Zealanders.

But both National and Labour are willing to give away our patrimony to the lowest possible bidder.

I do not recollect any of our political parties going to the electorate to see if New Zealanders like being colonised by hundreds of thousands of people from dystopian kleptocracies.

Worse, our politicians are too scared to do more than tinker with immigration policy when a complete overhaul has been needed for decades.

C.C. McDowall

Rotorua

