Will parents keep their children away from other healthy experiences in the outdoors where they mightencounter some sunshine?
Will they take them to beaches and lakes? Encourage them to play outdoor sports? Encourage them to cycle? Take them hiking? Take them swimming?
Responsible parents should of course take the normal precautions such as sunscreens and hats to protect their children, but I hope we don't use concern about sun exposure to prevent children from enjoying the wonderful outdoor opportunities that make Aotearoa such a great country to grow up in.
Keith Garratt Rotorua
Vaccine pass checks go smoothly
Working as a volunteer on mountain biking events in Rotorua over the past 20 years has always been a pleasure.
Last weekend, my role at round one of the MTBNZ National Downhill series, hosted by the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club and Descend Rotorua, was checking vaccination passports, an important part of the event protocol.
Everybody, from teens to grandparents, from all over New Zealand/Aotearoa, was friendly and cooperative. Some were proudly boosted and happy that their passports were being checked so the event could run safely.