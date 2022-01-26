The Rotorua Lakefront playground was officially opened this month. Photo / Laura Smith

The Rotorua Lakefront playground was officially opened this month. Photo / Laura Smith

I am astounded by the calls to shade the new lakeside adventure play area (News, January 14).

Will parents keep their children away from other healthy experiences in the outdoors where they might encounter some sunshine?

Will they take them to beaches and lakes? Encourage them to play outdoor sports? Encourage them to cycle? Take them hiking? Take them swimming?

Responsible parents should of course take the normal precautions such as sunscreens and hats to protect their children, but I hope we don't use concern about sun exposure to prevent children from enjoying the wonderful outdoor opportunities that make Aotearoa such a great country to grow up in.

Keith Garratt

Rotorua

Vaccine pass checks go smoothly

Working as a volunteer on mountain biking events in Rotorua over the past 20 years has always been a pleasure.

Last weekend, my role at round one of the MTBNZ National Downhill series, hosted by the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club and Descend Rotorua, was checking vaccination passports, an important part of the event protocol.

Everybody, from teens to grandparents, from all over New Zealand/Aotearoa, was friendly and cooperative. Some were proudly boosted and happy that their passports were being checked so the event could run safely.

Time to celebrate folk like this, rather than give more oxygen and headlines to a tiny, but, very loud minority of anti-vaxxers?

Graeme Simpson

Rotorua

Related articles 'Incredibly hard decision': Tarawera Ultramarathon, motocross nationals cancelled 26 Jan, 2022 01:17 AM Quick Read

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz