A leading entertainment figure has been on trial in the High Court at Rotorua for three months. Photo / Andrew Warner

A leading entertainment figure on trial for serious sexual assault and drug-related charges has been found not guilty of 23 of the 25 charges he faced.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, has been on trial in the High Court at Rotorua for three months.

A jury of nine women and three men took just over two days to reach their verdicts after retiring to deliberate just before midday on Thursday.

The man was found not guilty of all but two of the charges. The two charges he was found guilty of related to the first complainant. Those charges were indecent assault and attempted sexual violation.

Justice Layne Harvey convicted him on those charges and remanded him to reappear for sentencing in a few months.

He had pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of indecent assault, four of sexual violation by rape, three of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two of attempted sexual violation, two of burglary, one of assault with intent to commit sexual violation, one of supplying MDMA, one of supplying methamphetamine and one of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett presented a case alleging the man has offended against nine women over several years. Details of where and when the offending happened can’t be reported while the man’s suppression order remains.

Pollett argued the man took advantage of his position in the entertainment industry to get what he wanted sexually from women, even if they said no. Pollett said he would use illicit drugs to allow him to have his way with some of the women.

The man took the stand for more than six days to give evidence in his defence and admitted a lifestyle of what his lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, summarised as “sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll”, consuming drugs including cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine and having between 30 and 40 affairs outside his marriage.

The defendant’s wife, who was present during most of the trial supporting her husband, gave evidence she knew her husband was unfaithful and was okay with it as long as he did not have relationships with the women.

The man was first charged after a young woman made a complaint to police alleging five charges — three of indecent assault, one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one of attempted sexual violation.

She alleged the offending happened after she was asked by the man’s wife to go away with them and their family for the weekend. She said she knew the man’s wife but had only met him on the day of the alleged sexual assault.

She told the jury the man went into her bedroom in the middle of the night after a night of drinking and doing drugs and tried to kiss her. The young woman, who hadn’t been drinking, told the jury she was left upset and shaken and refused the man’s advances several times but he picked her up from her bed and held her against a wall and sexually violated her.

The man said in his evidence he kissed the young woman because he thought she was attracted to him, but in hindsight realised he was wrong. He denied doing anything else and said he stopped once she said “no”.

In all but one of the other cases, the man said he had consensual sexual encounters with the women. He denied they were unable to give consent.

One of the charges related to a teen who told the jury the man went into her bedroom, woke her up and indecently assaulted her after insisting he was going to sleep in her bed. The man was invited to sleep on the couch after a night out drinking by someone who lived at the house where she lived.

The defendant said in his evidence he had been cold and was looking for a blanket and did not realise he went into the teen girl’s room.

Mansfield argued the police and others used the first woman’s complaint to get “numbers” to back up their case and encouraged other women to come forward, but in doing that they created a “MeToo fest”. He alleged stories changed and consensual sexual encounters were “re-imagined” as criminal offences.

How the complainants were found cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Among the complainants was a woman who had a long-running “wild” but “toxic” affair with the man. She alleged he raped her on two separate occasions - one while under the influence of ecstasy and on the other after supplying her with methamphetamine.

The defence case did not deny the man lived a life many would see as morally wrong but stressed there was a difference between regretting sexual encounters and being the victim of something criminal.

Mansfield was critical of the police investigation, asking why police had not asked complainants and other witnesses to give their phones as evidence to provide proof of communications they said they had with the man. He said phone evidence would have shown if the complainants and witnesses were also talking with each other.