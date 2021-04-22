Last week for feedback on Rotorua Lakes Council Long-Term Plan proposals

A Rotorua Lakes Council 2021-2031 Long-term Plan public meeting. Photo / File

Rotorua residents are being encouraged to have a say on their future.

Consultation on Rotorua Lakes Council's 2021–2031 Long-Term Plan (LTP) is open for one more week.

All feedback on the LTP proposals must be with the council by 4pm on April 30.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick encouraged people living in the district to have their say in the final days of consultation.

"This is a critical time for Rotorua," she said.

"We've seen a number of issues highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year and the proposed LTP is centered on confronting issues the community has told us are important, to ensure Rotorua is a safe, thriving, and prosperous place for everyone.

"Now is the time for you to consider what we are proposing and tell us if we have got it right."

The LTP consultation period is an opportunity for people living in Rotorua to have their say on what they want the council to focus on over the next 10 years.

"The feedback received will help elected members make decisions about the final LTP which will affect everyone in the district so it is very important to have your say," Chadwick said.

"Elected members have attended a number of feedback sessions over the past few weeks where we have been able to have invaluable discussions with members of the community about their aspirations for Rotorua.

"If you are yet to attend one of these sessions I would strongly encourage you to come along to one in this final week of consultation. This will give you the opportunity to discuss the LTP proposals directly with elected members in small focus groups and have your feedback recorded and considered as part of the final LTP deliberations."

Seven face-to-face feedback sessions have been scheduled throughout the consultation period (March 30 to April 30), with the final two sessions taking place next week:

· April 27: Te Tākinga Marae, Mourea, 6 to 8pm.

· April 28: Tangatarua Marae, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, 6 to 8pm.

The LTP engagement team and elected members have also attended a number of community events to discuss the LTP proposals with attendees and have hosted a youth session at the council with local primary school students.

Feedback can also be provided online at letstalk.rotorualakescouncil.nz/long-term-plan-2021-2031-consultation or on a feedback form available from the council.

The LTP consultation document has been developed based on the council's key priorities and strategies which reflect the issues the community has previously told the council are important – homes and thriving communities, economic development, community safety, climate change, and infrastructure.

The consultation document includes key questions for the community to consider - particularly around levels of investment.

The community is being asked to consider the level of investment proposed for:

1. Te Whare Kauhoe - The Aquatic Centre (fix the issues or upgrade to provide a regional facility to be proud of).

2. Whakahaumaru Hapori - A Community Safety Plan (the development of the plan and the level it should be funded).

3. Ngā Utu me ngā Hāmene - Fees and charges (a proposal to increase fees and charges or increase rates to fund these services).

4. Ngā Reiti - Consideration of the rates affordability (a proposal to lower the uniform annual general charge).

The community is encouraged to read through the LTP consultation document, consider the mahi that is proposed and take the opportunity to share their thoughts with Council.