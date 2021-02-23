Large scrub fire engulfs three buildings in Maraenui near Ōpōtiki

A hay barn, an implement shed and a cow shed had all caught fire too. Photo / File

Three buildings have been engulfed in flames as a large scrub fire tears through farmland in Maraenui near Ōpōtiki.

Firefighters from Edgecumbe, Ohope, Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay are battling the blaze that is 200m by 50m on a farm off State Highway 35 near Ohupoto Rd, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman says.

Crews were called about 2.40pm with three on the scene and four more on the way, he said.

A hay barn, an implement shed and a cow shed had all caught fire too, he said.

He said there had been no injuries and no people were at any risk.