Major land slip closes one lane on SH5 between Paradise Valley Rd and Western Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The cause of a large slip near Ngongotahā yesterday is being investigated.

The road is still partially blocked after a landslip between Western Rd and Paradise Valley Rd.

Fire and Emergency and police both reported the incident around 6.05pm.

State Highway 5 is currently under stop/go traffic management while contractors clear the debris, and both lanes are expected to be open again about 3pm.

The cause of the large slip on the westbound side of the road is unknown, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said.

State Highway 5 is currently under stop/go traffic management. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the slip was within the wire rope barrier and the agency was investigating the site today.

Yesterday, southbound motorists were able to travel through but expect delays while the northbound traffic was asked to seek an alternative route via Ngongotahā.

Yesterday, police said the road was expected to be impacted for "several hours".

Fire and Emergency said they were responding to a fallen tree over the road and one crew was in attendance.