Richshea Webster shared her journey of recovering from a P addiction. Photo / Mead Norton

Richshea Webster shared her journey of recovering from a P addiction. Photo / Mead Norton



OPINION

Thank you Richshea Webster for sharing your journey from rock bottom drug addition to where you are now (News, June 21).

You showed the way, with support and help, how to break free from addiction and how to turn your life around.

One has to walk a mile in your shoes to truly know the strength and support required to get to where you are today.

Stay the course Richshea and all others that have walked your walk - keep inspiring others to follow your path.

Richshea, Michelle Ramea and others that have turned your lives around, you give me great hope for the future guardians of our beautiful country. Noho Kaha (stay strong).

John Rosanowski

Kawerau

City needs an attitude check

What is going on with our once vibrant city?

Empty shop premises, businesses that should be providing service on a Sunday over a long weekend, closed.

Recurring flooding in areas that badly need attention.

Deteriorating roading, friends departing to greener pastures down south, a councillor resigning.

There needs to be a change of attitude. I quote the Rotorua Boys' High motto: Ad Astra per Aspera. To the stars through hard work.

Come on Rotorua, let's go shopping!

Philip Heron

Ngongotahā

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz