Grayson Bell from Grafraell said they bought the 1852sq m site for $1.4m from another development company that had partnered with Kāinga Ora to build 11 three-bedroom, double-storey homes, each with two bathrooms.
He said Grafraell had reduced the plans to 11 two-bedroom, single-storey homes, each with one bathroom.
“We have reduced the footprint of the project so it’s smaller … We want to make sure the neighbours are happy with what we are doing.”
Asked who would live in the Haumoana St homes, the ministry spokesman said, generally speaking, tenants in social housing were placed into homes from the Housing Register by the Ministry of Social Development.
A majority of social housing tenants pay an income-related rent determined by that ministry, which was usually about 25% of their net income.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development paid the income-related rent subsidy to the community housing provider to cover the balance between the tenant’s rental payment and the market rent for the property.
Haumoana St resident Steve Christie said he was disappointed to hear the homes would be for social housing.
He said it was a shame the property sold so quickly as a few homeowners in the street might have been interested in buying the land.
Social housing developments were all over Rotorua, he said, so it wasn’t a new issue for long-term residents to deal with.
His other concern was around traffic, given there were several other large housing developments under way in the Koutū area.
“I was only saying to the wife this morning that it’s hard enough now to get out of Bennetts Rd on to Lake Rd, let alone having all those houses and another 30 to 40 cars trying to get out.”
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.