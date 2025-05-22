Work is progressing at a housing development on Ngongotahā Rd in which 202 new homes will be built. Inset: Developer Marcus Jacobson. Photos / Kelly Makiha, Andrew Warner
Work on 202 homes in Ngongotahā is progressing well despite financial issues for the developer’s other companies.
Marcus Jacobson confirmed the project is on track with solid funding arrangements.
The development aims to alleviate Rotorua’s housing pressure, with earthworks already under way.
Work to build 202 homes on the outskirts of Ngongotahā in Rotorua is progressing well despite another company linked to the developer falling over amid financial woes.
Marcus Jacobson of Watchman Capital, which is in partnership with the Government to build the Ngongotahā homes, said the Ngongotahā project remained ontrack.
“There are no financial issues, and the funding arrangements are solid,” Jacobson told the Rotorua Daily Post this week.
The NZ Herald reported in April that another of Jacobson’s companies, Mahia Village, has been liquidated owing $4.6 million to Kiwibank and the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) after it built 112 apartments and townhouses in South Auckland’s Wattle Downs.
The spokesman said earthworks started this year for the much-needed development, which would help ease pressure on Rotorua’s housing market.
Consenting was successful and a fast-track resource consent was approved for the first 202 homes.
“As stages of the development are completed by Watchman Residential Ltd, the funds the ministry invested (through purchasing the land and consenting costs) will be repaid by Watchman Residential to the Crown,” the spokesman said.
The Government paid $8m in 2022 for the 15.9ha site at 31 Ngongotahā Rd.
It has not been said yet how the homes will be owned but Jacobson dispelled some rumours this week.
“Just to clarify, the homes are not being developed by or for Kāinga Ora, despite some local misconceptions,” Jacobson told the Rotorua Daily Post.
Residents of the area were generally positive about the development when approached by the Rotorua Daily Post.
Merlene Whyte lives across the road and she was excited to see what it would look like.
Other companies Jacobson is involved with have also struck financial trouble.
His property development company Roto Whare went into receivership and liquidation in December after defaulting on its loans while developing 42 townhouses in Rotorua’s Mountview Green housing estate at Koutū.
In December, the Heraldreported IRD, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Fletcher Distribution, Genesis Energy and Resene Paints were creditors of the insolvent company, as were several Rotorua trade businesses.
A Florida-headquartered financier was owed $28.2m. Quaestor Advisors LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, was listed as the single largest creditor.
The first receivers’ report, from February, said secured and trade creditors were owed $29.9m and unsecured creditors $1.6m.
