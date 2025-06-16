Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Minnie Vercoe, Danielle Rickard, Minister Tama Potaka, Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Ōwhata 2B Trust chairman Jason Rogers, and Roana Bennett at the announcement. Photo / Annabel Reid
Rotorua is set to get nearly 200 new social and affordable homes as its reliance on motels for emergency housing comes to an end.
In Rotorua on Sunday, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced the 189 new builds would include up to 150 social houses and 39 affordable rental homes.
The 150 homes were set to be rolled out by mid-2027.
Funding had been approved from the $140m the Government committed in May last year to fund 1500 new social housing places, built by community housing providers, a statement from Potaka said.
The homes were planned under a new community-led approach initiated by the Rotorua Lakes Council, which worked alongside the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), community housing providers, and iwi landowners.
The Frank St homes would be partly funded by HUD’s Māori Housing programme, and were expected to be delivered within 12 months.
They were part of a $200 million package announced in February to deliver 400 affordable rentals in high-need areas by the end of June 2027.
“Rotorua is a priority location for housing,” Potaka said.
“We’re backing community-led solutions to address the need here, which has seen disproportionate numbers of people in emergency and temporary housing, and about 700 applicants waiting on the social housing register.”
The Government was also in the “early stages” of progressing another 80 affordable rental homes for whānau Māori in Rotorua, with more details on “this next stage” to be shared soon.