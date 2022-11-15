Lake Rotorua death: Police confirm recovered body as missing French kayaker

Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME

The body recovered from Lake Rotorua earlier this month has been confirmed as the missing French kayaker, police said today.

Police were working closely with the French Consulate to repatriate his remains to his family in France, police said in a statement today.

The man was reported missing on October 24 and an inflatable kayak was found on the eastern shores of the lake the next day.

His body was recovered from Sulphur Point on November 2.

The matter has been referred to the coroner.

Police have previously published a photograph of the kayaker but have not released his name.