The funeral of Lady Kuia Morrison at Te Papaīōuru marae

Hundreds of voices sang out as one with love and grief for Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison as friends and whānau said farewell.

There was a powerful energy inside the Tamatekapua meeting house yesterday morning as those who braved the rain gathered at Lady Morrison's tangi mourned - and celebrated - her life.

Lady Morrison died on Saturday aged 84 after a battle with dementia. She was born on November 1, 1937, and was the wife Sir Howard Morrison, who died in 2009.

Her death has been described as "a great loss" for her family, the city, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa.

Held in Ōhinemutu, the service was led by Rev Tom Poata, who said it was still not the end for their sister, but part of her journey.

"Above all, we come to comfort the family."

Before the service began stories could be heard being told and memories shared; the impact Lady Morrison had on her community was evident.

Lady Morrison's daughter Donna Morrison gave the eulogy and son Howard Morrison Jnr and his quartet played several songs.

Donna Morrison sat with family by her mother's casket during the service, surrounded by flowers and pictures, and during her eulogy thanked the "brave and committed" people who attended the tangi.

Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison's daughter Donna at the Kauae Urupā. Photo / Andrew Warner

Speaking about the passion her mother had, and the wisdom of her advice, she said Lady Morrison had a kind of divinity.

"A gift from the universe to us all."

She spoke of how her mother supported and cared for her loved ones: "She was the backbone of the family ... never behind but always beside."

For her, it was now a time for celebration, but she also reminded the room of how both Lady Morrison and Sir Howard had come from humble beginnings.

"Both were born paupers."

The Rotorua matriarch had not only supported her family's successes, but she made her own too.

"Mum was a legend in her own right."

Lady Morrison was a runner and walker and celebrated her 72nd birthday in 2009 by walking the New York Marathon - one of many marathons she completed. She had played squash and golf and walked every day.

Two waiata were sung at her tangi, with many in the room adding their voices for Kia Manawanui and Tama Ngākau.

The strength of people's voices carried with it their emotions. Tears rolled down many faces, while others directed their grief into their singing.

Howard Morrison Jnr and his quartet at the tangi for his mother. Photo / Andrew Warner

At the closing of the service, Lady Morrison was taken to Kauae Urupā in Ngongotahā to be buried with her husband.

Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison said it was a very special service.

"It was amazing. It was a very special time for all of us to be together."

He said people from all over the country travelled to attend the tangi.

Lady Morrison's brother-in-law Trevor Maxwell said there was hardly a dry eye during the service.

Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison was buried at Kauae Urupā. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the family gave the last korero at the poroporoaki on Monday night, including a "very warm farewell" from Howard Morrison Jnr.

This was followed by his quartet playing "beautiful" songs. Te Arawa kapa haka performers sang many waiata and haka, Maxwell said.

"I'm sure Lady Morrison loved us doing that."

Many came to give their farewells in the days before yesterday's service.

"In spite of the inclement cold weather, there was a steady flow from iwi across Te Arawa, Waikato, Mataatua, Tuwharetoa."

He said those paying respects included whānau representatives of Māori King Tūheitia and New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick attended the tangi as a friend of the family and said Donna Morrison had done a good job at summing it up: "Lady Kuia was a wonderful mother."

Morrison family spokesperson Ānaru Grant previously said Lady Morrison "always had a smile on her face".

"Rotorua will miss the fact that one of our very best has now gone."

He remembered her as "that person who would talk to anyone - sit down and have a conversation with people and laugh and share stories".