Mokopuna are precious, but as it stands now, future generations of Māori are at risk if positive change does not occur. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I was asked this weekend if I came back to Aotearoa in 100 years, how would I like to see my mokopuna living? The question was posed by a couple of young interviewers and I thought it was a great question.

The last time I heard that same question was when I was in Montana in the United States. I was on a study tour of the US and spent time with the Salish and Kootenai people on the Flathead Reservation. There was a big two-day band (tribal) meeting taking place.

The meeting was held to start charting their 100-year survival and revival plan. At the time I remember thinking, "who on earth plans for a hundred years out into the future?" Listening to their history, I realised it would take a few generations to drive their vision into existence. Native American history makes woeful reading.

It is now 32 years since that visit and with the passing of each year, they are moving towards their end goal. That far-off vision set in 1990 now seems more than doable.

On the first day, only the elders met and the question was put to them: "In 100 years how would you like the reservation to be and how would you like your grandchildren to be living?"

There was great discussion throughout the whole day. They would be living on their sustainable reservation that met all their needs. They would be speaking their language and living by and respecting their customs. They would all be healthy and well educated with good jobs. They would be successful in business and be self-sufficient. And the water that powered the Kerr Dam turbines would be returned to their ownership. They had visions of a thriving community living together in harmony on their reservation of more than 1.2 million acres. With all members contributing to their collective success.

The following day the same question was put to the younger band members. Those who appeared to be under 40. "In 100 years, what would you like to see?" They were not present to hear the elders speaking the previous day, but their answers were no different, virtually identical.

Apart from two significant differences, they wanted those families who had left the reservation to come home and those who had never lived on the reservation to be asked to come and live there. They were also adamant they would provide their own education, health, police and justice services themselves. They didn't want any outside interference from state officials. Some thought it a good idea to make it a 50-year plan, but the consensus ran to 100 years. They know transformational change will meet with many challenges and often from within the tent as well as from external opposition.

Both groups came together and shared their findings before the meeting concluded on the last day. They had a shared vision and each knew they had a contribution to make. They started their 100-year plan 32 years ago. Their goal is now only 68 years into the future. From the commitment and passion I saw from those planning to survive and thrive on their own terms, I believe they will achieve their vision.

It all starts with a vision. And I wasn't the only one being asked the question "how would you like to see your mokopuna living 100 years from now?" Every person attending the meeting was being asked for their thoughts and views. These were all recorded and I suspect we will see very similar responses to those recorded in Montana.

Mokopuna are precious, for each generation they are, but as it stands now, future generations of Māori are at risk if positive change does not occur. I want to see them all healthy, living meaningful lives. They receive quality education, relevant job training and have well-paid jobs. They will own their homes and run their own businesses. Many of these will be iwi businesses but Māori entrepreneurs will also be commonplace. They speak te reo and are familiar with the customs and values of their ancestors. Marae will again be the bustling centre of hapu activities and all negative statistics will be a thing of the past. Māori customary rights will be restored and the Treaty of Waitangi will be honoured by the Crown as was envisaged by Māori who signed in 1840. Constitutional change has occurred and Aotearoa has its own head of state. Aotearoa will truly be a Pacific nation.

Where there is a shared vision, the people respond. I saw that over the weekend with everyone being asked to contribute. But the vision must be bold and resonate with everyone.

"This is as good as it gets" will not serve future generations well. It requires everyone to think and believe "we are capable of great things". One hundred years will fly by in an instant. Time to get cracking.

- Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and nonprofits sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.