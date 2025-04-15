Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Kawerau death: Third person arrested, charged with murder of Michael Tokona

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau.

The teenager is the third person arrested in relation to 52-year-old Michael Tokona’s February 26 death, police said today.

Eastern Bay of Plenty area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said a 15-year-old male was appearing in Whakatāne Youth Court this afternoon.

Another 15-year-old male and a 21-year-old male are also before the courts charged with murder after being arrested in recent weeks.

The trio would reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Waikato Times reported that the 21-year-old was granted interim name suppression.

Police previously reported that Tokona was found dead on the front doorstep of an Onslow Street property.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post