Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau.

The teenager is the third person arrested in relation to 52-year-old Michael Tokona’s February 26 death, police said today.

Eastern Bay of Plenty area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said a 15-year-old male was appearing in Whakatāne Youth Court this afternoon.

Another 15-year-old male and a 21-year-old male are also before the courts charged with murder after being arrested in recent weeks.

The trio would reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on April 30.