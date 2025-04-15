A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Kawerau.
The teenager is the third person arrested in relation to 52-year-old Michael Tokona’s February 26 death, police said today.
Eastern Bay of Plenty area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said a 15-year-old male was appearing in Whakatāne Youth Court this afternoon.
Another 15-year-old male and a 21-year-old male are also before the courts charged with murder after being arrested in recent weeks.
The trio would reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on April 30.