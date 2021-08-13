Kāinga Ora to build 37 new homes on Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St block

The planned development will also include off-street parking, a community room and green space. Image / Supplied

The planned development will also include off-street parking, a community room and green space. Image / Supplied

Kāinga Ora has revealed plans for the vacant 2ha block on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St it bought in June.

The land had been vacant for 30 years when Kāinga Ora purchased it for $6.45 million.

Now Kāinga Ora has released a pamphlet stating 37 warm and fully insulated homes will be built on the site.

A previous upmarket development planned for the site, Ashworth Villas, was to have 50 lots.

The new houses will be matched to people on the Housing Register. Priority will be given to those in greatest need of a home.

Work on the site could start late this year and is expected to be finished next year.

Kainga Ora said all 37 houses in the new development will be warm and insulated with double-glazed windows, carpets and curtains. Image / Supplied

The homes will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes for smaller and larger groups of people.

Kāinga Ora's pamphlet said the homes were intended for long-term accommodation.

Eight of the homes will be made accessible.

All the homes will have allocated off-street parking with two spaces each for the larger homes and one space each for the two-bedroom homes, as well as visitor parking.

Kainga Ora plans to build 37 homes on a 2ha block on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St. Image / Supplied

An internal loop road would allow for rubbish collection and for future residents to access their homes from both Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd, the pamphlet showed.

The planned development also includes green space and a community room.

The site would be landscaped with natives and plants found locally.

Kāinga Ora is requesting feedback on the plan before August 19.

A community session will be run on September 7 between 4pm and 6.30pm at Rotorua Intermediate on Malfroy Rd.

Kāinga Ora invites anyone with questions or feedback to attend this session.