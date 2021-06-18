Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Government buys Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St block of land

6 minutes to read
This land on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St has been vacant for more than 30 years. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A 2ha block that's been vacant for more than 30 years near Rotorua's central city has been sold to the Government to build housing to help ease the homeless crisis.

Housing agency Kāinga Ora bought

