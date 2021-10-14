Kāhu ki Rotorua: Te paepae poto ā Houmaitawhiti - Join our waka for an exciting news voyage

Te ohu kaimahi mō Kāhu ki Rotorua- Nikora Mihinui, left, Ngāroimata Mihinui, and Rawinia Phillips Smith. Photo / Supplied

Rukutia ngā kiato o Tāne, rukutia te papa o Tāne, rukutia ngā tangata kia ū kia mau. Nā te tūponotanga ohorere ka hua mai tētehi herenga rangatira e noho ngātahi ai he kamupene pakupaku Māori me he kamupene Pākehā.

Ka tūtakitaki te kamupene NZME ki te kamupene ririki nei a Te Mau Aroha i te terenga o Pūanga i te tau 2021 ko te hiahia hoki o NZME ki te whakahono atu ki tētehi mātanga-rīpoata Māori kua roa nei ki te tuhi nūpepa.

Nā tēnei huinga ake ka puta ki waho ko te nūpepa reo rua ā takiwā tuatahi nei.

I whakatūria te kamupene a Te Mau Aroha e Nikora Mihinui rāua ko Raimona Inia i te tau 2015. Ko te whakaaro matua, hai tiaki, hai manaaki, otikau, kia marangai-arearetia te ihi o Te Arawa ki ōna whaitua huhua. Rukua te karakia a Ngātoroirangi kai reira tētehi wāhanga e mea ana, "He aturangi ka mamao!" Kua tīpakohia tēnei rerenga e Te Mau Aroha hai poutoko-manawa kōrero, hai tā rāua - kia mau koe i tō rangatiratanga.

Nō Ngāti Te Takinga me Ngāti Te Rangitakaroro a Raimona Inia māna ngā kōrero e whakamāori. He tangata pakiki a Raimona e ngākau nuitia nei ki tōna Te Arawatanga.

He kaha nōna ki te rangahau kōrero, he tangata tuhituhi pukapuka, he tonotono mā ōna pakeke. Kua nihoroa a Raimona ki te ao pāpaoho – he mahita kura i ngā tau i mua, he manutaki mō Tōku Reo me ētehi atu hōtaka pouaka whakaata, he tangata kapa haka hoki ia , ā, he tangata kaha ki te whakatikatika i ōna urupā.

Nō Tūhourangi a Nikora he wahine kaha ki te ruku kapa e kaingakau nuitia ana ki te whakatakoto rautaki tika e tu pakari ai nga uri whakaheke. Tokotoru a rāua tamariki.

Ko Kaewa rātou ko Tamahou ko Nataria, he taringa heahea katoa ngā tai-tamariki nei.

Nō ngā puna rau a Atuamatua a Rawinia. Whai hononga a whakapapa hoki ia ki a Ngāti Pōrou ki a Ngāti Awa me Ngai Tahu hoki. Kai hea i tua atu i ngā rekereke o ngā pakeke hai nōhanga māna, koia tana mahi ināianei, he whakarongo kōrero, he hopu kōrero.

Ko Rawinia te pou whakarite o tēnei kaupapa hou. Hai tāna, ko te tūtakitaki ki ngā kanohi rearea, ki ngā ihi rangaranga me ngā tangata kaha ki te hāpai i te mana o te hāpori tētehi o ngā hua nui ka puta i tana mahi hou nei.

E waiwai ana ngā kanohi ki ngā paki kōrero e korohuhū ana i tua o te Paerangi.

Nō Te Mau Aroha te hōnore nui ki te mahi tahi me ētehi o ngā kamupene o te hāpori. Ki te whakawhiti whakaaro, ki te whakarongo, mātua ki te whakakanohi ake i a Te Arawa kia kāua e rite ki tō tātou waka i tahuna ai e Raumati ka pau i te kāpura ka kai te rangi. Kāti.

Ka nui te whakaiti o te ngākau e mahi tahi nei a Te Mau Aroha me NZME ki te paepae poto a Houmaitawhiti.

English translation

Welcome to the new and exciting world of Kāhu ki Rotorua, an excursion into uncharted waters.

It's not a journey for the timid or the tentative.

Just as our tupuna did all those generations ago when they left Hawaiiki, launching a bilingual newspaper is a journey into the unknown. But it is so exciting.

Having te reo rangatira in a mainstream newspaper in the 21st century is every bit as ambitious as those journeys across Te Moananui A Kiwi.

To arrive in that new world our tupuna gathered their whanau and the most skilled artisans and sailors in their rohe.

And so it is with Kahu ki Rotorua.

Our team -- Te Paepae Poto a Houmaitawhiti -- brings a myriad of skills to the table.

The call to dump retirement and return to the fray was irresistible for news junkie Roimata Mihinui. She returned home to Rotorua in 2015 from Auckland where she had worked as a subeditor on the New Zealand Herald and then for APN.

The Whakarewarewa penny diver moved to Wellington in 1970 to study journalism at Wellington Polytechnic. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology she maintains with her Poly 70 classmates and looks forward to a reunion next March -- Covid permitting.

But this mission is too important for a one-person band, even if she does descend from a line of Te Arawa super women.

Luckily, Roimata has very wide whanau networks and didn't hesitate to call in the recruits.

First up a recognised tohunga of te reo was essential. Cue Raimona Inia, the partner of Roimata's niece Nikora Mihinui.

In 2015, Raimona and Nikora established Te Mau Aroha Incorporated, to foster and perpetuate Te Arawa matauranga Māori.

Their philosophy: He aturangi ka mamao – Do not allow the beauty of the horizon to become distant, simply; take charge of your life and make the most of everyday.

They were happy to hop on board this new waka to bring two worlds together through local stories.

NZME engaged Te Mau Aroha trust a few months back to produce the first bi-lingual local news section.

Raimona hails from Ngāti Pikiao, is a prolific researcher, accomplished writer, and passionate driver/visitor of local kaumatua.

Raimona has an extensive background from teaching, presenting on Māori TV, studious weaponry exponent and practical applicator of Te Ao Māori me ōna tikanga in many areas.

Nikora's role is to oversee the contract specifications with NZME and coordinate in the background. Her favorite past time was penny diving in Puarenga, various life and work experiences have driven the desire to make sure the next generation have a clear pathway to success.

Together they have three teenagers, Kaewa, Kaiza and Nataria.

Rounding up our little paepae is Rawinia Phillips Smith - who descends from Te Ārawa whānui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa and Ngai Tahu. She is connected to Roimata and Nikora through Mihinui Te Whiwhi, Roimata's paternal grandfather.

Rawinia lives her best childhood memories sitting at the feet of her elders and is the Project Co-Ordinator. Meeting people who are inspirational and those who are actively making positive impacts in our community are the things she most enjoys about this new role.

She looks forward to the stories we will be covering in the future and the unknown journeys they will take her on.