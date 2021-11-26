Kāhu ki Rotorua: He pūnaha ipurangi Māori hou! A new space for Whakaue Pākihi

Tatiana Kiwi-Knight.

Tūteihiihi, tūtewehiwehi, tū te ngākau whitawhita o Ngāti Whakaue tangata pākihi ki te pae o te ao tuihono mākete ā pākihi mō te kore utu – kai whea mai. Nā Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust tēnei kaupapa i whakarewa ai i te Wēnerei kua pahemo atu. He awhina kau, kia toro atu ai a Whakaue Pākihi ki te mārea ki te iwi whānui tonu. E ai ki a Tatiana Kiwi-Knight, rangatira mō te tohatoha pūtea me te whakawhānake whakaaro, " Ko te akiaki me te atawhai te kōingo o te ngākau".

"Tūturu kia anga kē mātou ki ngā rangi whakanui i te whānau mō te pākihi, nā te mate urutā kōwheori kua whakakorengia ngā kaupapa e rua i ngā mārama kua tahā", hai tā Tatiana.

"Ka toko ake kē te whakaaro kia nuku atu ki te ao ipurangi ki reira whakamana ai i te pākihi nui o Whakaue me te kauawhiawhi i a rātou i ēnei rā nui te pōuri".

Kua tūhonohono atu ai a Tatiana ki ngā tangata huhua me ō rātou whakaaro rangatira hoki – mēnā kua rongo kē ia i ngā tini mahi nei i ngā rā o mua kua kauparea ngā kaupapa, "Mātatoru kē ngā korerorero".

Anei tētehi tauira, "E kūare tangata ana ahau ki te whānau Richards me te kaupapa, whakamā niho rānei tētehi anō whānau me te pākihi tīrewa".

E whakaatu ana a Tara rāua ko Tatiana te āhua o te pūnaha a Whakaue Pākihi.

"Ināia tonu nei kua piki ki te toru tekau mā ono ngā pākihi e noho tūturu nei ki te tuihono mākete – arā, ētehi pākihi kai hoki".

Kōia nei te wā rangatira ki te whakarewa i tēnei kaupapa kai te hāngai tonu ki te wā o te Kirihimete nā reira ngā tini painga whakamanamana ka hua ake. He mōhio nō Tatiana me tōna hoa mahi a Tara Sears ko te tau e rua mano, tētehi tau tino koretake rawa atu ka mimiti haere ngā pākihi i tā rātou rēhita.

"Kai reira ētehi pākihi kino te pai – e noho whakaiti nei ahau i te māiatanga o ētehi o ēnei pākihi me tō rātou pakari hoki – ko te hiahia matua kia whakatūria tētehi kāinga motuhake, he ngāwari, he mārama, ā, e whai wāhi mai ngā pākihi katoa, pakupaku mai, pokonati mai".

Ehara i te mea kātahi nei tēnei kaupapa ka hua ake, he hiahia nō Tatiana kia tukuna te whakaaro ki ngā iwi katoa o te motu.

Tuarua, he kaupapa whakaakiaki, kāua ko ngā pakeke anahe engari ngā taiohi hoki, kia mātau ai rātou ki te ao moni kia mārama kia matahao tā rātou tū i te ao hou nei. Waihoki ka tukua mai tēnei kaupapa hai hoa haere ā wāea mōu.

Nā te mea koia tēnei te ao e nōhia nei ngā rangatahi kai te tino hāngai atu tēnei kaupapa ki a rātou "Ehara i te tī e wani ake ko te mea kē kia ake ake tēnei kaupapa". " Kāre kau hoki he pēhitanga o te hunga tono mai, kāre kau, ka āpitihia kētia ngā ingoa huhua, manomano, tini ngerongero".

"Ka tukua whānuitia ki te hāpori engari me Whakaue tonu te whakapapa – e hoa, kua whakapā kē mai a Tamaki-Makaurau".

Ko te hau atu ki te ao tuihono ā ipurangi te pae hou e eke ai a Whakaue ki tōna mana nui kua māmā ake i runga i ngā tūāpapatanga o onamata hai manaaki i ngā uri waihoki hai kawe i te iwi ki tētehi ao māoriori ki tua. Ko te kōrero whakamāua te pae tata kia tata, ko te pae tawhiti kia tīna.

Whakaue Pakihi – where aspiring and established Whakaue businesses and entrepreneurs can benefit from an online marketplace — and it won't cost them a cent!

Launched by Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust on Wednesday, Whakaue Pakihi offers a hand to help traders reach a wider audience.

"We want to encourage and support our whānau," said Tatiana Kiwi-Knight, Distributions Manager for the Trust.

Tatiana Kiwi-Knight (left) and Tara Sears who are the forces driving the kaupapa behind Whakaue Pākihi. Photo / Supplied

"An in-person marketplace at our Whakaue Whānau Day was the original idea but due to Covid-19 we've had to postpone that event two times.

"We thought - why don't we have an online marketplace to promote our Whakaue businesses and help them through this rough time."

Tatiana said that Whakaue Pakihi highlights awesome people with awesome ideas. In general we are aware of Whakaue and māori owned businesses but it can be hard to remember specifics.

There's an information overload.

Whakaue Pakihi brings them all together in an easy to use app.

"Already we have over 35 entries on our marketplace. Of course, we're hoping to keep adding more as well."

Timing for the launch is perfect as the marketplace went live just in time for Christmas and special festive promotions are in the pipeline.

Tatiana and her colleague at the Assets Trust, Tara Sears, knew that times had been difficult, and that some 26,000 small businesses had disappeared from the companies register in the last eight months.

Ensuring our businesses succeed has flow on effects for whānau and the wider community. We have to support them.

The online marketplace concept is not new, and Tatiana would like to see it spread across all iwi.

As well, the trust sees it as a way to encourage rangatahi to try their hand and also improve financial knowledge and capability. To that end, the marketplace can be downloaded as an app.

Because of their attachment to their phones, rangatahi are expected to be major users of the site both as customers and entrepreneurs.

"We don't want this to be a one-shot wonder, we want it to progress and evolve.

"We won't limit the number of entities that join the marketplace we can keep adding them."

The online marketplace seems a natural progression for what Ngāti Whakaue has done in the past in caring for their uri and in ensuring the iwi is in a good space for the future.