Kahu ki Rotorua: Ngāti Whakaue offers uri path to turn pro

Encouraging excellence in golf are Rotorua Golf Club chairman Leith Comer, left, Pukerua Oruawhata Trust deputy chairman David Tapsell and Ngati Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison at the club. Photo / Ben Fraser

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Click here for Te reo Māori translation

Rangatahi who whakapapa to Ngati Whakaue have another opportunity to develop their golf and connect to their whenua -- this time on the Arikikapakapa Golf Course.

As part of the ongoing plan to connect our people to their whenua, the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust in conjunction with the Ngati Whakaue Education Endownment Trust Board are delighted to be able to offer four Ngati Whakaue Rangatahi Golf Scholarships.

These new scholarships are available for Ngati Whakaue Rangatahi (aged between 12 and 21). The successful applicants will already be golfers who demonstrate some promise but who may not have the resources/training to assist with progressing their game further to a representative level.

The four scholarships will apply for two years and comprise a package of benefits that will include payment of subscriptions at RGC (to enable the recipient to train and play on Arikikapakapa), specialist NZGA golf lessons/training, and assistance getting to competitions outside Rotorua.

If you are interested in these exciting opportunities, please contact Pukeroa Oruawhata on admin@pukeroa.co.nz for an application form which must be completed and received back by Friday, November 5.

Te reo Māori translation

Kua puta mai i te tarati o Pukeroa Oruawhata me Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust e whā ngā karahipi korowha mā te hunga rangatahi anahe.

E pūare ana ki a Ngāti Whakaue rangatahi (me 12-21 te pakeketanga) Me āhua tai kaha te hunga tono mai ki te pūrei korowha, ā, me i kāre he pikitūranga hai hāpai hai āta arahi i a koe kia panuku ai tō kakenga ki tētehi anō taumata, e tika ana hoki tēnei karahipi māu.

Ka rua tau te roanga atu o te mana o tēnei karahipi mā te hunga tokowhā, āpitihia ki te pūtea awhina ko te utu i te ohaurunga kai te RGC( e mana ai te pou-tono ki te whakaharatau ki Arikikapakapa)ko te noho tahi i ngā mātanga NZGA, waihoki, ka awhinatia rātou kia uru atu ki ngā whakataetae o rohe kē atu.

Mēnā koe tēnei momo tangata, īmērāhia a Pukeroa Oruawhata. admin@pukeroa.co.nz pātaihia he pukapuka tono kia wawe hoki te whakakī me te whakahoki i mua tonu i te 5 o te rā-rima o te Nōema, 2021.