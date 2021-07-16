July school holidays bustling in Rotorua as kids enjoy activities

(From left) Wiremu Weber, 9, Sebastian Weber, 4, Ethan King, 6, Adyn Weber, 12, and Xander Weber, 7, with their stars made at Rotorua Library. Photo / Shauni James

(From left) Wiremu Weber, 9, Sebastian Weber, 4, Ethan King, 6, Adyn Weber, 12, and Xander Weber, 7, with their stars made at Rotorua Library. Photo / Shauni James

The July school holidays are in full swing, with children and families keeping busy and making the most of what's on offer.

The Rotorua Library has been a flurry of activities as it hosts the first week of its programme.

Just some of this week's activities have been busy board games, pompom flowers, coding, making stars, aquabots and a "Night Sky" Dance Party.

The library was bustling with families on Wednesday morning as they gathered to decorate and create their own star to celebrate Matariki.

Wiremu Weber, 9, and Adyn Weber, 12, were among the children getting crafty at the activity.

They said this was their first activity at the library these school holidays, but they had also been involved in building robots there during a previous one.

Making the stars was an easy and fun project, they said.

Other things they have been getting up to these school holidays include going to the park and going for a walk on the Lakefront's new boardwalk.

There is plenty more coming up at the library for the second week, such as making balancing shapes, Lego selfies, string art, coding and busy board games.

For the full programme and information on which activities are free/have a cost or require a booking, go to www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

There was a royal feeling in the air at the Lakes Performing Arts Centre as children spent the day at a Princess Workshop.

Pearl Scanton, 8, said they learnt how to dance as a princess, and Yuna Fan, 6, said they made tiaras and had a tea party.

Pearl said she enjoyed having the tea party and getting to eat brownies.

She said the day had been fun, and her favourite princess is Sleeping Beauty.

Another activity she been involved in during the holidays was the Matariki Ride the Night event.

Yuna said she had enjoyed dancing because she loved dancing so much.

She said her favourite princess was Cinderella, and that these school holidays she had also been to the zoo in Hamilton.

There was also a self-defence workshop held earlier in the week at the Lakes Performing Arts Centre, and next week there will be a Stage Combat School Holiday Programme held there.

There are plenty more events coming up in Rotorua to help keep the kids entertained, including a free Costume Exhibition & Craft Market tomorrow, Splice Construction Magic versus Tactix on Sunday, Operatunity's The Luck of the Irish on Tuesday and NZ Mountain Film Festival National Tour on Tuesday.

For more information on these events and to see what else is happening in the area, go to www.rotoruanui.nz.