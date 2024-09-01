Cycling star Julian Dean and Rotorua’s mountain bike community are swinging into action to raise money for those with Parkinson’s disease as they grapple with the diagnosis news of someone close to them.
Former professional cyclist Dean, from Rotorua, has offered to donate his Tour de France bike as an auction item to help drive the fundraising mission.
Budgie Woods from Peak Safety – an organisation at the heart of ensuring mountain bike riders in the Rotorua area are looked after in emergencies – has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
To honour Woods, two fundraising events are being held, with proceeds going to Parkinson’s New Zealand.
The Mountain Bike Club is running the Mount Bikers’ Ball on September 7 at Te Puia, while Rotorua Singlespeed Society is running the Spring Challenge Team Relay with Rotorua BMX Club and Nduro Events on October 26 as part of the Whaka100 weekend.
Woods, who has played a key role at local mountain biking events, said he and partner Jo Price’s response to the diagnosis was to “stress the positive”.
“We’re making the most of life and the opportunities and privileges we have open to us,” he said.
“The tight positivity and support of the Rotorua and mountain bike community has really humbled me. The support we have had is immense.”
He said he was focused on specific exercises that would help hold the symptoms at bay and focus on living his “best life”.
“The advice I have for others is the same, irrespective of a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis: live well, exercise, eat well, reduce stress and enjoy every moment. Spend time with friends and family.”
Woods said another focus was fundraising for research to help others going through the same thing.
“Once symptoms are showing, it’s too late, the dopamine has left the building. However, we want to help others by backing early-detection research and, obviously, a cure.”
Top prize up for auction
Dean’s bike will be one of the more significant prizes auctioned at the Mountain Bikers’ ball.
Dubbed one of the Tour de France’s greatest lead-out riders, he is donating his New Zealand Championship custom Felt Bike that he rode in the 2008 Tour.
Dean said the bike was a great piece of his and New Zealand’s history and he had no hesitation in donating it. He said he hoped someone with a strong connection to cycling or mountain biking would win the auction.
One of the ball’s organisers, Susie Brown, said she was blown away by the “depth of heart and aroha to pull the party together” at Te Puia.
“We’re celebrating Budgie and Jo by honouring an integral part of their current purpose – to look after the people coming through in the future with Parkinson’s. This really captures their essence and wairua.”
The Spring Challenge is for teams of four or two and the first stage will be a lap of Te Papa o Kauri BMX track at Waipa, followed by a short mountain bike course in the Whakarewarewa Forest.