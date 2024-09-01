The Mountain Bike Club is running the Mount Bikers’ Ball on September 7 at Te Puia, while Rotorua Singlespeed Society is running the Spring Challenge Team Relay with Rotorua BMX Club and Nduro Events on October 26 as part of the Whaka100 weekend.

Woods, who has played a key role at local mountain biking events, said he and partner Jo Price’s response to the diagnosis was to “stress the positive”.

Peak Safety director Budgie Woods has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

“We’re making the most of life and the opportunities and privileges we have open to us,” he said.

“The tight positivity and support of the Rotorua and mountain bike community has really humbled me. The support we have had is immense.”

He said he was focused on specific exercises that would help hold the symptoms at bay and focus on living his “best life”.

“The advice I have for others is the same, irrespective of a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis: live well, exercise, eat well, reduce stress and enjoy every moment. Spend time with friends and family.”

Woods said another focus was fundraising for research to help others going through the same thing.

“Once symptoms are showing, it’s too late, the dopamine has left the building. However, we want to help others by backing early-detection research and, obviously, a cure.”

Top prize up for auction

Dean’s bike will be one of the more significant prizes auctioned at the Mountain Bikers’ ball.

Dubbed one of the Tour de France’s greatest lead-out riders, he is donating his New Zealand Championship custom Felt Bike that he rode in the 2008 Tour.

Julian Dean's Tour de France bike will be donated to the charity auction held in Woods' honour.

Dean said the bike was a great piece of his and New Zealand’s history and he had no hesitation in donating it. He said he hoped someone with a strong connection to cycling or mountain biking would win the auction.

One of the ball’s organisers, Susie Brown, said she was blown away by the “depth of heart and aroha to pull the party together” at Te Puia.

“We’re celebrating Budgie and Jo by honouring an integral part of their current purpose – to look after the people coming through in the future with Parkinson’s. This really captures their essence and wairua.”

The Spring Challenge is for teams of four or two and the first stage will be a lap of Te Papa o Kauri BMX track at Waipa, followed by a short mountain bike course in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Since 2008, Rotorua Singlespeed Society has been involved in organising events that have raised $75,000 for various charities and community organisations. Entries to the relay event have opened.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.