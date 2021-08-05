Jill Nicholas: Review: John Paul College's Cacophony an allegorical tale

John Paul College's latest dramatic production, Cacophony, directed by Gabrielle Thurston. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

Morality plays of the Middle Ages are by their very nature allegorical.

It may be presumptuous, but let's accept that for most born in the 20th and 21st century, allegorical is not a word in common currency.

So let's simplify it by saying morality plays are ones that deliver a cautionary message.

Which is precisely what John Paul College's (JPC) latest dramatic production does by highlighting a social issue that's of the utmost relevance to today's teenagers.

This is that when social media goes into overdrive dreadful repercussions can and do occur.

Lead character Abi Spiro, well played by Madeline Potter, is a fired-up feminist.

The production opens with Spiro stirring up anger that a famous footballer has been acquitted of rape.

A protest march is organised. In the resulting chaos Spiro's "beastie" Tasha McKendrick (Amy Adams) is hit by a car, she's so badly hurt she spends weeks in a coma.

Spiro writes an outraged blog slamming the male driver, it goes viral.

Every media outlet wants a piece of her, she relishes the limelight.

But the reality is she never made it to the march, her account of it is a figment of her inflated imagination.

Once her deception is revealed the tables are turned, Spiro is vilified, Twitter goes crazy, former friends spurn her.

The intense hashtag trauma's too much for the adolescent to shoulder, she disappears.

This is a scenario that plays out far too frequently in this cyber-centric era.

Cacophony's cast of 12 who perform multiple roles with ease, are each as good as the other.

Yet again this is proof positive JPC's rich pool of theatrical talent continues to produce young performers of the highest quality and that this is a school that refuses to shy away from addressing life's harsh realities.

WHAT Cacophony, directed by Gabrielle Thurston

WHERE Thurston Performing Arts Centre, John Paul College

WHEN August 5 and 6

- Reviewed by Jill Nicholas