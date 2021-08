The Caltex on Amohau St, Rotorua was burgled overnight. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thieves smashed a window to gain access to a 24-hour petrol station in Rotorua overnight.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a commercial premises on Amohau St was burgled at 12.11am.

The offenders stole "a number of items", she said.

A reporter at the scene this morning said there was a wooden board covering the after-hours service window.

The store is open 24 hours a day.