Jason Momoa’s special gift from Rotorua and what it means

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell opened Momoa's show and presented him with a taonga.
A “very rare” honour granted to Hollywood megastar Jason Momoa by Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell was a “symbolic gesture that he can consider Rotorua home now too”.
Momoa, famous for roles such as Aquamanand Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, visited Rotorua on his New Zealand tour with his band Oof Tatata, which played at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Saturday.
Tapsell told the Rotorua Daily Post she was honoured to be invited on stage to open the show.
“When I made the announcement we’d made him an honorary citizen of Rotorua the crowd went wild. I’ve never experienced anything like that before.
“Jason loves Rotorua and it’s clear our people are excited to have him as an honorary citizen of our community.”
Tapsell said the taonga’s design represented the three sacred waves that carried Toi’s ancestor Nukutawhiti to shore. The first wave symbolised where all planning and great ideas go, the second represented the energy felt when going through challenges, and the final wave acknowledged reaching your destination.
“After speaking with Maaka Toi, the artist who carved it, I knew it would suit [Momoa],” Tapsell said.
“When I placed it on Jason Momoa I mentioned this can give him confidence of protection and support when he goes through these journeys in life.”
After Tapsell’s announcement, Momoa told the crowd he was honoured by the gesture. He told Tapsell “mahalo nui loa”, a Hawaiian phrase meaning “thank you very much”.
Tapsell, elected mayor in 2022, said giving someone an honorary citizenship was “very rare” and this was the only one she had bestowed.
“As an actor and musician who is passionate about our people and place, this was a special acknowledgement of Jason Momoa’s commitment to culture through performing arts, and a symbolic gesture that he can consider Rotorua home now too.”
Other people given honorary citizenships by previous mayors included business people from Japan and Taiwan. Rotorua Lakes Council named David Chin, Keith Webber, Kaneka Ikeda and Kenji Nishi as known previous recipients.
While in Rotorua, Momoa also visited Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, Te Pā Tū and Black Label BBQ.
Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said she was “chuffed” following Momoa’s second visit to the spa.
“To have manuhiri (visitors) return to Wai Ariki is amazing enough. But to have Aquaman himself come back for a soak in our restorative waters? That’s pretty special,” Robertson said.