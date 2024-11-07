Jason Momoa’s special gift from Rotorua and what it means

As part of the announcement, Tapsell hung a taonga around Momoa’s neck - a pounamu necklace.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell hung a taonga around Jason Momoa’s neck - a pounamu necklace. Photo / Supplied

“We wanted to gift him a special taonga given the significance of becoming an honorary citizen.”

The pounamu was carved by artist Maaka Toi, based at the National Māori Arts and Crafts Institute at Te Puia in Rotorua.

Tapsell said the taonga’s design represented the three sacred waves that carried Toi’s ancestor Nukutawhiti to shore. The first wave symbolised where all planning and great ideas go, the second represented the energy felt when going through challenges, and the final wave acknowledged reaching your destination.

“After speaking with Maaka Toi, the artist who carved it, I knew it would suit [Momoa],” Tapsell said.

“When I placed it on Jason Momoa I mentioned this can give him confidence of protection and support when he goes through these journeys in life.”

After Tapsell’s announcement, Momoa told the crowd he was honoured by the gesture. He told Tapsell “mahalo nui loa”, a Hawaiian phrase meaning “thank you very much”.

Tapsell, elected mayor in 2022, said giving someone an honorary citizenship was “very rare” and this was the only one she had bestowed.

“As an actor and musician who is passionate about our people and place, this was a special acknowledgement of Jason Momoa’s commitment to culture through performing arts, and a symbolic gesture that he can consider Rotorua home now too.”

Other people given honorary citizenships by previous mayors included business people from Japan and Taiwan. Rotorua Lakes Council named David Chin, Keith Webber, Kaneka Ikeda and Kenji Nishi as known previous recipients.

While in Rotorua, Momoa also visited Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, Te Pā Tū and Black Label BBQ.

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said she was “chuffed” following Momoa’s second visit to the spa.

“To have manuhiri (visitors) return to Wai Ariki is amazing enough. But to have Aquaman himself come back for a soak in our restorative waters? That’s pretty special,” Robertson said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

“Rotorua is uniquely renowned for its vibrant Māori culture, beautiful landscapes, and geothermal waters, and it’s amazing to see that not only recognised but sought out by manuhiri from overseas.

“We’re extremely proud for our little corner of the world to be somewhere that people from as far as Hollywood can seek out to escape from the world for a little while.”

Robertson said Wai Ariki was “well aware” of Momoa’s affinity for Māori culture and was proud to share Aotearoa’s indigenous culture with manuhiri from overseas.

“Our Ngāti Whakaue heritage is the foundation of everything that we do, and it’s a privilege to be able to share this throughout every aspect of our facility.”

She said staff noted Momoa was “extremely appreciative” of New Zealand’s ability to welcome him as whānau and also protect his privacy.















