Former New Zealand First MP and Rotorua mayoral candidate Fletcher Tabuteau is the new chairman of the Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) Board.
Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka confirmed the appointment this week.
Tabuteau (Ngāti Ngāraranui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue) is also a former Rotorua Boys’ High School teacher, economics lecturer and head of the Business School at Waiariki Institute of Technology.
He now runs Hoporona Consulting and serves as director of capital government relations and communications.