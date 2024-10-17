“I want to congratulate Fletcher on his appointment to the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Board,” Potaka said in a statement.

“His experience in governance, management and business will be an asset to the board and the important work they do to encourage and promote ahurea and toi Māori.”

NZMACI is based in Rotorua and is home to Te Wānanga Whakairo Rākau (National Wood Carving School), Te Takapū o Rotowhio (National Stone and Bone Carving School), and Te Rito o Rotowhio (National Weaving School).

“At its core, NZMACI fosters the protection and transfer of mātauranga Māori,” Potaka said.

“It is an integral part of the Rotorua economy and the wider Māori economy, contributing to the sustainable development of scenic and tourist attractions in the Rotorua district and across the motu.”

Tabuteau was deputy leader of NZ First from 2017 to 2020, and Rotorua mayoral candidate in 2022.








