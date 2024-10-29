He said no one was there when he arrived except for a staff member who was hiding behind the bar.

“I came here and there was some special stuff going on here, but no one was here; I was banging on the window, ‘let me in’, and he was like, ‘that’s Jason Momoa’, I was like ‘it’s f***ing Jason Momoa, let me in’.”

There was plenty of room for this reviewer to move around and check out the sound from the front row and behind the sound desk when Jason Momoa played. Photo / Al Williams

Momoa said he had shot some of the Chief of War, an Apple series “just down the road” in Whangamatā, “so I live down here”.

The band then hammered out a set of covers, delivering a variety of rock standards, from the 1960s classic Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Chile to 1990s Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Coroglen Tavern offered punters a unique experience under the starry Coromandel night.

The surrounding hills echoed with the sounds of rock music as road cones and illuminated signs lit up Tairua Whitianga Rd State Highway 25 to warn motorists of the event.

Surrounding paddocks were packed with vehicles and animals.

The starry night was still something to behold.

Anyone who has watched Momoa’s docuseries On the Roam which follows his journey to meet driven individuals in America, might have spotted guitarist Mike Hayes.

Hayes led the audio onslaught on Saturday with his captivating performance. The guy obviously likes guitars, and he can certainly swing an axe.

Momoa was looking to him for support throughout the performance.

The band was formed earlier this year and has only played a handful of gigs - they appeared to embrace the live experience, but it could have been louder (sound guys?).

There was room to move around the venue and I made sure to check it out from behind the sound desk and the front row. They certainly looked like they were having fun.

Drummer Kenny Dale kept it locked in as the three-piece made its way through a solid set.

To me, it looked and sounded like three mates just having a great time. And I’m sure they did. The crowd, including this reviewer, certainly did.

Oof Tatata is set to take the stage again at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua on Saturday, then on Friday, November 8 at the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch and on Saturday, November 9 at the St James Theatre in Wellington.







































