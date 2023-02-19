Whangamatā Tennis and Squash Club members keeping an eye on the Jason Momoa production Chief of War.

By Shaun Fay

Chief of War, an Apple series starring Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, has been filming in Whangamatā.

The real-life chronicle of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s, IMDB describes the series as a “thrilling” and “unprecedented” retelling of the unification of the Hawaiian Islands from an indigenous perspective. “A Hawaiian war chief joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring islands.”

Reeling from the summer downturn brought on by numerous weather events, the local hospitality industry welcomed the 400 people involved in the production.

The town’s people are hoping the weather hasn’t scared the production away, and that they’ll be back - including Momoa.

The Whangamatā Tennis and Squash Club’s facilities were used as a big dressing room during the filming. Rumour has it that some ladies played a lot of tennis that week!

Additional reporting by Jim Birchall