MetService national weather: February 1st-3rd

Emergency services are on standby as Rotorua remains in the firing line of an atmospheric river that has cost lives in the Northern regions of New Zealand.

Yesterday, MetService reported Rotorua saw a third of its average February rainfall before 3pm and forecast more heavy rain was on the way.

In preparation for the weather expected to hit Rotorua, St John Central South District operations manager Jeremy Gooders said the Major Incident Support team vehicles were on standby.

“We have a Rural Support Officer with a 4WD-capable vehicle also available in Whakatāne to head to East Cape if required.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will continually reassess resourcing for Tauranga and Rotorua as the weather moves through the region.”

Persistent rain will be focused over the BoP, Waikato to northern Gisborne over the next 36 hours.



Risk for flooding & slips for these areas.



Showers & thunderstorms are possible for other parts of the upper North Island (including Auckland) Thursday evening into Friday. pic.twitter.com/0XbkDw4e2E — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 31, 2023

Fire and Emergency Rotorua group manager Brendon Grylls said there had been no weather-related callouts as of 4.30pm, but firefighters were ready to go where they were needed.

“We have got firefighters from Rotorua currently up in the North of the country to support emergency services with the flooding,” Grylls said.

“A number of our firefighters have rafting and water rescue backgrounds, which are some incredible skills.”

At a local level, Grylls said “it’s been about preparation”.

“It’s about making sure we have the appropriate equipment, that our staffing levels are good, we maintain good contact with Tauranga and get constant weather updates.”

Grylls’ advice to the community was to “first and foremost, look out for each other”.

“Certainly, if you see the floodwater rising, take action sooner rather than later.

“Try to reserve 111 calls for genuine emergencies and risk to life.”

Grylls said in the current weather conditions, emergency services tended to see an increase in vehicle crashes.

“If you don’t need to travel, stay off the road. If you do need to travel, drive to the conditions.”

WAIKATO & BOP ROAD CLOSURES - 12.15PM, WED 01 FEB

Some State Highways remain closed due to flooding & slips across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. Please take extra care and remember to check our Journeys Map prior to any travel this afternoon: https://t.co/IgApoi0WSN. ^TP pic.twitter.com/tbaNrobzPr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 31, 2023

MetService duty meteorologist Lewis Ferris said 27.8 millimetres of rain had been recorded at Rotorua Airport as of 3pm yesterday.

“That’s a third of the average February rainfall, and there should be more on the way.”

Ferris said there was still potential for heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, and the next two days looked “pretty wet” for Rotorua.

“Heading into Thursday there will be some rain, heavier in the afternoon and into Friday morning.

“But then things look to ease in the second half of Friday.”

However, Ferris said it looked like there would be a chance for the city to dry out over Waitangi weekend.

“There could be a few showers around, but it looks like there could be the chance for some outdoor activities on Saturday.”

In the Coromandel, a massive slip has smashed into the back of one home along State Highway 25 near Thames, prompting the evacuation of houses.

A police spokesperson said the landslip was reported around 8.20am.

“Police are assisting Civil Defence to evacuate two houses on Thames Coast Rd and one house on Adams Rd in Thornton Bay.”

Meanwhile, in Auckland, three people were taken to hospital after a structure collapsed at Manukau Heads due to a landslide.

The city saw a month’s worth of rainfall in just 24 hours.

Tamaki Drive is blocked by a massive slip and the Okahu Bay cemetery has been swamped with floodwaters.

Emergency services were dealing with trees that have fallen on homes in Auckland’s Mt Albert and Whitford.

A private dam has collapsed on a farm, while torrential rain has brought down more slips and worsened a sinkhole on a key West Auckland road.

A building has collapsed in Orua Bay on the Manukau Heads, injuring three people and leaving one person critical. The outer oval at Eden Park has flooded.