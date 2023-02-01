Live: Latest weather and roading information for the region

Slip on Thames Coast Rd near Ruamahanga and in the Karangahake Gorge SH2.

Slip on Thames Coast Rd near Ruamahanga and in the Karangahake Gorge SH2.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

A front moving eastwards across the Bay of Plenty is now expected to “reverse direction” on Thursday and move back towards the Coromandel Peninsula, MetService forecast.

The watch is in place for Bay of Plenty west of about Kawerau, including the Rotorua Lakes District, Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City.

The red warning for this area is now lifted. However, further rain from Thursday morning to Friday morning may be heavy at times. Although amounts are unlikely to reach warning accumulations this watch is for the possibility that lesser amounts of rain may still cause issues due to the recent heavy rain.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Hunua Ranges and Coromandel Peninsula from noon Thursday to 6am Friday.

Periods of heavy showers or rain are possible. Total rainfall accumulations (around 30 to 50 mm) through the period would not normally be sufficient to issue a watch, but due to the recent heavy rains these lesser amounts may still cause issues for the region.

Road information

State Highway 2 through Karangahake Gorge remains open following slips.

Bay of Plenty/Coromandel:

State Highways – Waka Kotahi/NZTA

SH25A Kopu Hikuai - CLOSED until further notice due to an extensive drop out.

until further notice due to an extensive drop out. SH25 Hikuai to Tairua is CLOSED due to flooding during the high tide period.

Local roads closed

Ruamahunga Bay on Thames Coast Road SH25 is CLOSED due to a large rock fall. Contractors have advised that this section of road will be closed over night.

due to a large rock fall. Contractors have advised that this section of road will be closed over night. Kennedy Bay Road will be CLOSED again tonight – 7pm to 7am due to the continued imminent risk of failure to a section of road 1km along Kennedy Bay Rd (emergency services only)

again tonight – 7pm to 7am due to the continued imminent risk of failure to a section of road 1km along Kennedy Bay Rd (emergency services only) Colville Road - CLOSED due to a slip between Oamaru and Amodeo Bay – Road will have to remain closed overnight.

due to a slip between Oamaru and Amodeo Bay – Road will have to remain closed overnight. Neavesville Road - CLOSED (Road is Impassable at the 4km mark) – Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future

(Road is Impassable at the 4km mark) – Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future Tapu Coroglen is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu

and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu The 309 Road – CLOSED (open to 1 lane for residence and emergency services)

(open to 1 lane for residence and emergency services) Te Kouma Road – CLOSED – Large slips continue to come down – Road will have to remain closed overnight.

– Large slips continue to come down – Road will have to remain closed overnight. Otamakite Road – CLOSED – Slip roughly 2.4km from the start of the road.

– Slip roughly 2.4km from the start of the road. Old Maratoto Road – CLOSED - Flooding

- Flooding Hikuai Settlement Road – CLOSED – Flooding

Open to one lane

Tuateawa Road

Port Charles Road

Black Jack Road

Waiomu Valley Road – Flooding at the ford

Victoria Street, Tararu

Port Jackson Rd

GeoTech Sites Under Investigation

Kapowai Road

Hot Water Beach Road

The 309 Road

Tapu Coroglen Road

Kennedy Bay Road

Port Jackson Rd

Neavesville Road

Black Jack Road

Port Charles Road

Colville Road

Kowhai Drive, Te Kouma

Rotorua:

Road Closures currently in place:

Te Kopia Rd – Remains closed due to significant scouring, blocked culverts and slips. Contractors working today to remove debris and clear culverts.

Dods Rd – Large underslip has washed out a section of road. Local resident access only. Contractors on site today completing work to prevent further damage.

Work continuing today: