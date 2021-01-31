Iso Treats: New app developed in Rotorua for those in managed isolation

Sophie Gimblett and Matt Browning are the co-founders of Iso Treats, an app aimed at making managed isolation more comfortable for returning Kiwis. Photo / Supplied

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen thousands of Kiwis cancel their overseas adventures and fly back to Aotearoa.

Each of these returnees must complete a two-week stint in a managed isolation facility, a necessary but often boring and lonely 14 days.

However, a pair of Rotorua entrepreneurs have come to the rescue with Iso Treats, an app aimed at welcoming returnees home and helping them make the most of their first 14 days in New Zealand.

Co-founders Sophie Gimblett and Matt Browning have seen first-hand how disconnected and unmotivated one can feel in isolation so designed the app to allow users to connect with others in a safe way.

"I went through managed isolation in September and prior to arriving I thought I would treat it like a retreat - lots of yoga, meditation and Pilates," Gimblett said.

"But once you get there, you don't feel motivated, you've packed up and left your home for the last few years. You're glad to be back in New Zealand but you're in this two-week phase of nothing and you're disconnected."

The Iso Treats app features a range of products from local suppliers. Photo/ Supplied

Gimblett's background is in project management and Browning is a founder and director of Salt + Tonic, a team of six who make apps for companies.

The pair did some brainstorming and got to work developing the app and approaching businesses in Rotorua and throughout New Zealand to see if they'd like to be involved.

The app launched this week and includes a schedule of live classes users can jump in on including exercise classes, yoga, meditation and languages such as te reo Māori. The classes are held on Zoom.

There is also a range of locally supplied goods which users can order through the app to be delivered to whichever managed isolation facility they are staying in, including food and drink, art and craft kits and body and facial treatments.

"One of the things I get the most satisfaction out of is seeing people have the opportunity to be their best selves," Gimblett said.

"If you put the right things in place that will be supportive of people in isolation, give them some purpose throughout the day, it will make their experience a lot more enjoyable.

"The hotels and all of the staff involved are incredible at making you feel welcome and comfortable but there's only a certain amount they can do to help you pass your time in a meaningful and satisfying way."

Those in managed isolation can sign up for live classes on the Iso Treats app. Photo / Supplied

She said local businesses were eager to get on board once approached about the app.

"From day one we've had nothing but positive feedback, everyone is really on board with supporting local and welcoming people home. Everyone who we have brought on board is passionate about people's wellbeing.

"Another thing to note is, yes it's designed for managed isolation, but if people want to jump in and do something like a te reo course from the comfort of their own home they can.

"A lot of people are doing things more remotely now and we do have incredible providers from all over New Zealand."

Iso Treats is free to download on Apple and Android devices. To access the app on your laptop, or to download to your mobile, or tablet, go to app.isotreats.co.nz