Isabelle Norton, 12. Photo / Supplied

Isabelle Norton, 12, got creative and made toys to donate to a cause close to her heart - the Rotorua SPCA.

Isabelle picked out her cuddly and playful cat Grace from the SPCA, and has had her for about five years now.

She says toys she made included pom poms, wands and some cat scratching toys.

"Grace really likes playing and is really mischievous, so I thought the SPCA animals might like some more toys."

She says donating them to the SPCA felt good because she knew it was helping the animals there.

Isabelle says the SPCA is a great organisation because it is helping out the cats and dogs that need homes and allows people to adopt them.

She is planning to make more toys to donate.

Rotorua SPCA centre manager Vivian Moore says as well as making a whole range of toys, she brought in some cleaning rags for the team, which always comes in handy at the centres.

"We have some amazingly big-hearted kids here in Rotorua and it's always great to see our young people thinking of the animals that need our community's help.

"Isabelle really did her homework when she was putting together these donations and gave us a range of items that will be of great use to the centre.

"Well done to her and her family, and of course to all of our other amazing donors."

Vivian says the centre is very lucky to have lots of community support with donations, especially around old linens and newspapers.

The centre goes through these at a startling rate, so can always use more, she says.



"Our staff and volunteers do their absolute best to provide enrichment for the animals.

"The donated toys allow these animals to learn by playing and to keep them entertained in a shelter environment.

"For young animals, or for those who have been mistreated, this may be their first-ever toy and it is heart-warming to watch how they enjoy and treasure these items."

Vivian says, unfortunately, toys don't tend to last too long, so the generous donations from the community means they have a supply to ensure the sick, injured and vulnerable animals that come into their care have a warm welcome.



She says there is a list on their website of items the centre needs if people are keen to donate - spca.nz/donate/donate-goods.

"We would love to get more families involved, and our education team have created a wonderful portal for children that guides them through making a whole range of toys.

"It's a great family activity, and a great way to help the animals."

Toy craft ideas - For these and more go to kids.spcaeducation.org.nz

- Knitted mice

- Irresistiballs

- Pompom toy

- Fan toy

- Snuffle mat

- Tennis ball rope

- Cardboard slow feeder.