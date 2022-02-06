Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, Mata Mafileo and MP Tamati Coffey. Photo / Andrew Warner

A drive-through donation pop-up will be held for the Tongan community to help fill a container that Rotorua families can't afford to do alone.

It will follow the continued fundraising for supplies and money to fill a container with the essentials which would cost more than $7000 to get to Tonga.

"With the timeframe ... we can't afford it alone," Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust manager Mata Mafileo said.

Last month, underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, located about 65km north of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, erupted and sent thick ash and steam 20km into the sky and created a devastating tsunami.

Recent aerial reconnaissance images have revealed shocking destruction on one of Tonga's islands.

Rotorua's Tongan community gathered this week to discuss what else they could do to fill the container given the red Covid restrictions in place.

The initial idea of a cultural performance had morphed to groups from Tongan and other Pacifica groups in the city performing on the day as people dropped off their donations.

Rotorua-based families who had loved ones in Tonga will donate what they could first thing on the day and would be at the fundraiser so those donating could meet them.

Scenes from Tonga. Photo / Tonga Red Cross Society

Given the short timeframe, the families would struggle to fill the 6m-by-6m container before it was shipped from Auckland on March 1.

Items that could be donated included water and non-perishable food.

Mafileo said the trust was also accepting donations from the public from now until the drive-through at the community hall at 57 Pererika St every weekend between 6pm and 10pm.

Monetary donations can be made into the trust's bank account prior to the event.

Rotorua Labour MP Tamati Coffey said the local Tongan community sent a container of supplies to their families the last time disaster struck and were doing it again.

A drive-through fundraiser is being organised for people to donate food and water to send to Tonga. Photo / Andrew Warner

He called on the wider Rotorua community to help efforts by donating to the cause.

"Our community has a history of supporting others in their time of need, it's time to step up again."

Want to donate before the drive through?

Money:

Account name: Rotorua Tongan Community

Account Number: 01-0414-0649723-50.

Donations:

Donations can be dropped off at the community hall at 57 Pererika St every weekend between 6pm and 10pm.

For donations during the week, contact Paea Napa'a (021 0224 9470) or

Mofingi Teukava (027 420 303) beforehand to ensure someone is at the hall.

Donations close on February 27.

Want to come to the drive-through?

When: February 26, 9am – 6pm

Where: The community hall at 57 Pererika St.