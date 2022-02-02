Aid efforts are continuing as the Kingdom of Tonga recovers from the recent volcanic eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai. The violent blast generated a Tsunami and blanketed the islands in volcanic ash. Video / Supplied

The Rotorua Tongan community is fundraising for supplies and money to send home to families affected by last month's eruption and tsunami.

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust manager Mata Mafileo said they will be filling a container with the essentials and it would cost more than $7000 to get it there.

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust manager Mata Mafileo. Photo / Andrew Warner

On January 14, underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted, cutting most communication lines to the island.

The erupting volcano also showered Tonga with ash and created a devastating tsunami.

Scenes from Tonga after the eruption and tsunami. Photo / Supplied by the Tonga Red Cross Society

The trust and members of the Tongan community decided to ship the goods on March 1 to give them time to fill it and raise money for the container and transport.

They would only send non-perishable food and water to ensure there was enough space for goods that were the priority now for the Rotorua families' loved ones.

The six-by-six metre container and shipping would cost just under $4700 which would be picked up from Tauranga then to Auckland once it was packed in Rotorua. Moving the container between the cities would cost an estimated $3000.

Any items or money donated by the Rotorua community would be added to the container.

The organisation did something similar a few years ago when the country was hit by a cyclone and people donated items such as clothes and bedding which quickly took up space.

The community group had also brainstormed some other ideas to raise money, including money buckets, car washes and garage sales.

Nafanua Harbour in Tonga following the eruption and tsunami. Photo / NZDF

"We believe we can do this, we did this last time within a month."

Families will put their items in a sealable metal drum to help with unloading and keeping everything safe.

Mafileo has been able to contact her family again since her first contact with them a couple of weeks ago.

They've told her that they initially had food, but no water, and there were queues at the supermarkets the next day where that is all they got.

She said seeing New Zealand and Australia's national response personally made her "feel like I'm valid, like my country's valid".

"We're very thankful."

Want to donate?

Money:

Account name: Rotorua Tongan Community

Account Number: 01-0414-0649723-50.

Donations:

Donations can be dropped off to the community hall at 57 Pererika St every weekend between 6pm and 10pm.

Donations close on February 27.