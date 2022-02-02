Rotorua Tongan community fundraising to send supplies back to families
3 minutes to read
Aid efforts are continuing as the Kingdom of Tonga recovers from the recent volcanic eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai. The violent blast generated a Tsunami and blanketed the islands in volcanic ash. Video / Supplied
The Rotorua Tongan community is fundraising for supplies and money to send home to families affected by last month's eruption and tsunami.
Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust manager Mata Mafileo said they will befilling a container with the essentials and it would cost more than $7000 to get it there.
On January 14, underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted, cutting most communication lines to the island.
The erupting volcano also showered Tonga with ash and created a devastating tsunami.
The trust and members of the Tongan community decided to ship the goods on March 1 to give them time to fill it and raise money for the container and transport.
They would only send non-perishable food and water to ensure there was enough space for goods that were the priority now for the Rotorua families' loved ones.
The six-by-six metre container and shipping would cost just under $4700 which would be picked up from Tauranga then to Auckland once it was packed in Rotorua. Moving the container between the cities would cost an estimated $3000.
Any items or money donated by the Rotorua community would be added to the container.