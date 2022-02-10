Ironman New Zealand has been postponed. Photo / Korupt Vision

The Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand, set to be held in Taupō on March 5, is the latest event to fall victim to Covid-19 restrictions.

With the developing Omicron outbreak in New Zealand and the entire country remaining in the red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, it became clear the event could not be held on its original date.

Thanks to the support of event partners and key stakeholders, the organisers are pleased to announce the event will now be integrated with Ironman 70.3 Taupō on December 10.

Ironman Group Oceania regional director Amy MacCormack thanks all involved for their support in moving the event to December 10.

"The Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand team has been working hard behind the scenes to explore every possible outcome to hold the event as planned on Saturday, March 5, but sadly we have been unable to find a way to deliver the event under the restrictions of the red setting and still guarantee the safety of our athletes, supporters, staff, volunteers and the local community of Taupō.

"We understand how frustrating this news will be for our athletes. An immense amount of time, energy and sacrifice goes into preparing for an Ironman, and to have the opportunity to complete your journey taken away this close to event day is a real kick in the guts.

"With no clear indication on when we might move to the orange setting, and with winter approaching, we have been unable to find a postponement date in the coming months.

"Our best option, with the full support of our amazing partners, is for the 2022 Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand to integrate with Ironman 70.3 Taupō on Saturday, December 10, making for a very exciting and unique race weekend to finish the year."

All registered participants for the 2022 Ironman New Zealand and Ironman 70.3 New Zealand will be contacted by event organisers regarding their entry and entries remain open for the rescheduled event.

For more information, visit www.ironman.com/im-new-zealand or www.ironman.com/im703-taupo