Children line the Taupō lakefront ahead of the swim at a previous Ironkidz event. Photo / Supplied

Children line the Taupō lakefront ahead of the swim at a previous Ironkidz event. Photo / Supplied

The organisers of Ironkidz Taupō, a fun children's triathlon, are determined for it to go ahead even if restrictions mean it will be a virtual event.

Organiser Cara Constable says the event is for all children, regardless of ability, and is all about having fun.

"It's also really important that kids are getting out and getting active, off the screens, and it's only half a day," she says.

Ironkidz, in its 23rd year in Taupō, is for children aged 7 to 15. It includes a Splash & Dash (50m swim and 550m run ) for 5- to 7-year-olds to have a go and an elite category for more serious athletes. Children can enter as individuals or in teams.

"It's always a very positive and loud atmosphere, there's always lots of cheering and I've never seen any negative behaviour."

Last year, the event was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions and this year complications could arise again with New Zealand at red under the Covid-19 traffic light framework.

However, Cara says alternative options are being considered.

"We are looking at a virtual event if we can't have a big gathering on the day. Those are all plans in motion at the moment, we're planning for every possibility to give the kids the best outcome possible.

"We aim to have about 800 kids involved every year. We have bike safety workshops on the day and Taupō District Council is running workshops to teach [kids] how to do triathlon properly."

The Taupō lakefront during a previous Ironkidz Taupō event. Photo / Supplied

James Constable, 8, has entered Splash & Dash three times. This year he's entered in the Ironkidz race.

"I like doing all the biking and stuff because I can overtake people and go fast," he says.

"Swimming is not that good for me because I'm not that fast at it but running I can overtake people because I'm pretty quick."

His sister Holly Constable, 13, is entered in her sixth Ironkidz. This year she hopes to compete in a team for the first time.

"I enjoy the swim. Biking used to be my favourite but now it's swimming. I've done quite a bit of practice for swimming, not intentionally, we just go to the lake and stuff.

"You don't really notice anyone else on the day, you're just racing."

To enter Ironkidz Taupō 2022 Triathlon go to www.ironkidz.com.