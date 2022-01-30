The Big Bike Film Night 2022 celebrates cycling in all its glorious shapes and forms. Photo / JB Liautard Commencal Bikes

The Big Bike Film Night returns for 2022 and the New Zealand premiere screening is at Taupō's Starlight Cinema on February 16.

Celebrated and described as "a feast of short films devoted to the bicycle and all who ride", The Big Bike Film Night is an annual event that presents an array of international and New Zealand movies specifically selected by locally based curator/film pedlar Brett Cotter.

Brett says the dynamic concept annually brings the best cycling short films from around the world together with a diverse and exciting mixture offered.

"Not many people would be proud to have their event defined as 'weird, wacky and wonderful', however that is one of the best ways of describing this celebration of the humble bicycle," he says.

"Our 2022 collection contains 12 mesmerising films that are as varied and diverse as you could hope for. Each year it is a privilege and an enormous thrill formalising a programme that revolves around bicycles; collectively, these films speak to us about determination, passion, overcoming challenges and at its heart offers quirky, uplifting, adventurous, inspiring stories."

This year's treasure chest of films includes one rider's colourful adventure through dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons, a small Hawke's Bay school's ambitious plan to create a sustainable way to increase students hauora (a Māori philosophy of health and well-being); three friends' mission to the centre of South America on a treacherous 2500km bike packing and raft trip; a camp designed for female athletes to ride together and progress together; a group of young rowdies expressing their individuality through uni-cycling; a bicycle that is transformed into a work of art; a trail builders' creative expression coming to life before your very eyes; and one fixed-gear cyclist's obsession with speed.

Brett says he is full of admiration for all the films, but one stands out in particular: "The Freedom Seat", a documentary that follows cyclist and humanitarian Naresh Kumar's journey from India to Germany, cycling 8646km on a tandem bicycle called "Kindness" (built by Jeffson Bikes in Rotorua), picking up strangers to inform them about modern-day slavery and trafficking.

"Over the years, I've had the pleasure of sharing untold numbers of inspiring cycling films and the 'Freedom Seat' is incomparable, and easily one of the best. This 74-day expedition combines adventure and humanity."

• The premiere will be in Taupō at Starlight Cinema on Wednesday, February 16, at 7.30pm. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz or visit the Starlight Cinema (subject to availability).

Win a double pass

The "Taupo & Turangi Weekender" has a double pass to the premiere screening of The Big Bike Film Night 2022 to give away. To enter, email your name and phone number to news@taupoweekender.co.nz by 11am on Monday, February 7. A winner will be drawn that afternoon.