Taupō Library school holiday short story winners announced

9-13 years winner Elsie Plummer (left), 5-8 years winner Poppy Harding and 5-8 years runner-up Lucas Marshall. Photo / Supplied

Promising young writers received their prizes at the weekend, after impressing in the Taupō Library's short story writing competition.

The judges said they were impressed with the creativity of the writers and their "ability to paint a picture with words".

The winning and runner-up entries, all titled 'My Best Day at the Library'

5-8 years old winner Poppy Harding, 8:

It was a beautiful sunny day in Taupō and I decided to go to the library. I was really excited to go, as it was one of my favourite places to be! I loved the welcoming environment and the call of the Tui being played through the speakers as I walked in.

When we got to the library a kind librarian asked if I wanted her to read a book to me. I chose a Bad Seed and went to sit down on the red soft and comfortable couch next to the librarian. Myself and other children really enjoyed the story.

Following that, there was art time and I chose to draw what the library could look like. I first drew some native birds in the scene, flying from the ceiling and there were some children doing art and listening to stories.

Next, I had a brainwave, what if I brought nature into the library! We could have trees and a gentle stream coming down the middle with bean bags on either side. There was a surprisingly amazing waterfall with colour changing water, creating a really peaceful space. If you looked closely at my painting you can see a secret hidden door behind the waterfall, which opens into a secret children's reading room.

Disappointingly, I looked up to see mum coming through the doors to pick me up. But I wasn't disappointed for long as we had a massive ice cream on the way home.

5-8 years old runner-up Lucas Marshall, 8:

"Whoa the books can read to me Mum," Ben whispered to his mother. "This is a magical library," mum replied. "There is a dark room, why don't you go and explore?"

When Ben stepped into the dark room the floor glowed where ever he stepped with bright yellow lights. Then he saw a huge tree in the middle of the library.

Ben picked up one of the books that can read to you and went to the top of the tree, he sat in a comfy space with a hole you could look out of. There was calming music playing that he had never heard before, it was so beautiful.

Ben opened the book and the book started to read. When it was finished his mum said they had to go home. Ben couldn't wait to come back to the weird library world.

9-13 years old winner Elsie Plummer, 13.

A slow grin spread like sunshine across my face as I climbed steps of stone. I took in the

familiar archaic building and its pale stone arcs curving over vintage glass windows.

"Why are we at this stupid old-timey place again?" Anastasia groaned behind me,

swiping her red hair off her petite face. "I had to miss out on a film to go to a library… a

library!" She says, exasperated.

"Ana! Mrs Chatham is telling her famous stories today!" Mother said with an excited glint in her eyes as Ana rolled hers, "You and Iris loved those stories!" Unmoved, Ana frowned as she folded her arms across her chest.

"Maybe you'll learn something to fill the empty space inside your little brain Ana!" I said smirking. Her mouth dropped open in outrage. I snorted and stepped inside the building; immediately I sensed the magic of this wonderful place soar around me. Roaring fireplaces, shelves upon shelves of books, and comfortable wing chairs? It calls to me.

My eyes wandered the lush interior, skimming the titles of books to borrow later. As we

passed the wooden front desk, we greeted Ms Torrez and wandered further inside the

maze of books to the story corner.

When Mrs Chatham—well known for her enchanting stories — entered, Mother hurried us over and sat us down, underneath an antique chandelier. More children joined, abuzz with excitement.

The crinkled hazel eyes of Mrs Chatham met my own, "Iris, my child, would you like to select today's story?" She offered. My eyes instantly lit up as I responded, "Oh, Mrs Chatham, you must tell us the story about the young elves! Oh, you must!" She smiled her warm smile, settled on her plush red chair, and began.

As Mrs Chatham spoke, her words unravelled the story around us. The magic soared

around the room, bringing everything to life. We sailed the starry night sky upon a

mighty, scaled beast, with eyes of liquid gold.

We ventured through an ancient oak forest, its song singing out to us as shining fireflies led the way. We battled the mighty blue sea, diving sunken shipwrecks and befriending a peculiar sea creature along the way.

We made our way through hardships, friendships, and betrayal. Melodiously, her voice flowed, telling a wondrous tale to our small minds, filling them with a fantastic journey.

This particular story was my favourite; I've loved it since I first heard it. Awed, I turned to my sister, "Isn't this extraordinary?" I whispered into her ear. "It is Iris. Truly,

this is such a mystical adventure!" Ana whispered back. "Much better than the film I was

going to see."

I studied her rosy-cheeked face; she was utterly honest. At this, I smiled. Like all stories, this one must come to an end. But where one story ends, another begins.

9-13 years runner-up Emma Giddy. Photo / Supplied

9-13 years old runner-up Emma Giddy, 9.

I entered my favourite place in all of Taupō - The Taupō District Library - and I saw a beautiful stand decorated in rainbows and on this stand are so many books written by Daisy Meadows.

Beside the books are two girls that look very familiar ... I ask them their names and they tell me they are Rachel and Kirsty and they have come to Taupō to share all their amazing fairy stories with me.

I choose one of the books and open it up to start reading .. Suddenly all the characters from all the books on the stand magically appear out of the pages and ask me to help them explore the library.

My favourite fairy is Emma the Easter Fairy (my favourite because my name is Emma too) and she flies straight to me with a big basket of Easter Eggs, which is a bit funny because it is not Easter-time, it is almost Halloween!

Emma is closely followed by Trixie the Halloween Fairy - Trixie is trying to add Halloween treats to Emma's Easter basket but she is too slow because she came out of her book later than Emma.

Instead of adding her treats to the Easter basket, Trixie magically hides her treats all around the library for the children of Taupō to find and eat (but you are not allowed to eat in the library so the kids take the treats outside and eat them in the carpark).

The librarians join us by the stand, even some of the parents come to the stand with their kids and some of the grandparents join along with their grandkids.

One of the librarians asked me how I got all these fairies and I said "Well, just opened a book and all the fairies flew out of their books."

There were about 100 fairies flying around the room. I just couldn't tell what all the fairies were doing; there were just too many to look at all at once.

Christina the Winter Wonderland Fairy jumps out of one of the library heaters and makes it snow inside. Ruby the Red Fairy changed all the lights to red, and then Amber the Orange Fairy changed the ceiling to orange.

Saffron the Yellow Fairy made the shelves glow yellow, Fern the Green Fairy made the carpet bright green and Sky the Blue Fairy made all the furniture turn blue. Izzy the Indigo Fairy and Heather the Violet Fairy painted the walls striped shades of purple.

The library had become a rainbow of colour.

The Queen of Fairies - Queen Titania - magically appears without warning and turns me, Rachel and Kirsty into beautiful fairies. We go exploring - all the other fairies follow us outside and I show them where the new playground is being built and we fly over the beautiful crystal clear lake.

I tell the fairies that it is time for us all to go home now, so we turn around and head back to the library. Queen Titania uses her magic spell to make the library turn back to normal and the fairies hop back into their books.

I am happy that the fairies have been to visit Taupō District Library. I hope that they come back again.