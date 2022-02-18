Investigation following Rotorua building fire

Burnt out room at the Grand Treasure Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Burnt out room at the Grand Treasure Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser



Investigations are under way following a building fire in Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Pukuatua St about 12.50am today.

A Fire Emergency NZ spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post when fire fighters arrived on the scene there was a fire inside one room on the first floor of the building.

Two crews responded and extinguished the fire, she said.

She was not aware of any injuries associated with the incident.

A fire investigator was on scene this morning.