International Women's Day: Rotorua Zonta honours local women

Rotorua women were celebrated by the Rotorua Zonta Club with roses grown in Government Gardens. Photo / File

The Zonta Club of Rotorua has honoured six local women, to celebrate International Women's Day.

On March 8 every year outstanding women are carefully selected and presented with a single yellow rose.

The Zonta yellow rose is a living symbol of the Zonta International Organisation, which are perpetuated and tended by local council gardens, growers, florists and the backyards of women all over the world.

"Gifting our yellow roses are our way of taking a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding contributions made by women in our local community," said Zonta Rotorua's president Chris Stevens.

"Since 2007, our Club has honoured over 100 local women in Rotorua, who quietly get on with making significant contributions all over our community."

Zonta Club of Rotorua Advocacy Chair Robyn Cowley (left) presenting Di Edwards with her yellow rose. Photo / Supplied

• Di Edwards: for the musical education of our thousands of young people in our community and for being an all-round "Golden Girl".

• Elisha Hulton: for outstanding musical performance, both as a soloist and community leader and being generous with sharing her musical knowledge for the mutual enjoyment of performers and audience.

• Judy Bier: has volunteered generously at St John's community morning and Sunbeams for 15 years.

• Mary Burge: is a well-known Justice of the Peace who has retired from her judicial roles after decades of voluntary service to the courts.

• Barbara Jenks: for her work in keeping people safe, in particular her work in the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club First Response Unit.

• Faustinah Ndlovu: for her work in advocating humanitarian rights in our community, various fundraising initiatives and for being a role model for young women.

Faustinah Ndlovu overjoyed to be recognised as one of this year's list of rose recipients. Photo / File

Rotorua mayor and Zonta Club member Steve Chadwick said she extended her warmest congratulations to this year's recipients.

"It is always wonderful to learn about the exceptional women in our society. Many who seek no recognition or reward, but make such a difference to so many in our community. We are lucky to have you and I thank you for all that you do."



The Zonta Club of Rotorua's event for International Women's Day Event is scheduled for March 12 at 5.30 pm, at Rotorua's Public Library where people can listen to inspirational and informative TED-Style talks from Rotorua Women who are leaders in their field.

Elisha Hulton receiving her yellow rose for outstanding musical performance. Photo / Supplied

This year's three speakers are:

• Dr Claire Mayer-Laigle: Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant awardee will discuss using plants to create new sustainable materials.

• Lani Kereopa (Ngati Whakaue, Ngati Tarawhai, Ngati Wahiao) Te Arawa will share ideas about the importance of protecting our natural resources, our values, our customs and sharing traditional knowledge for better quality lives.

• Dr Julia Anne: Zonta Science Award winner and New Zealander of the Year nominee will speak about new economies that support the increasing demand for women's employment and health considerations. She will draw on the $1 Million boons already being experienced in the Bay of Plenty and gives predictions on how we can regenerate New Zealand's tourism industry in a more sustainable and holistic way.



Event details and tickets available on Facebook.