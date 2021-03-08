Covid-19 forces second biggest Kaimanawa muster in 20 years

Kaimanawa horses need to be mustered following a Department of Conservation aerial survey. Photo / File

More than 200 Kaimanawa wild horses need to be removed from the Kaimanawa Ranges and time is running out for people to apply.

With the cancellation of the 2020 muster due to Covid restrictions, the Kaimanawa wild herd has increased in size well beyond the level recommended by the Kaimanawa Wild Horse Advisory Group.

A target removal of 206 horses was settled on after the Department of Conservation annual aerial survey.

The welfare groups who manage rehoming efforts, Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society and Kaimanawa Wild Horse Preservation Society, are now urging people who are interested in taking a horse or horses from the muster to get in touch.

Maintaining a total number of 300 allows for the horses in the herd to stay in the best condition and protects the fragile ecosystems, unique to the Moawhango Ecological Zone.

According to Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Officer Michele Haultain, the Kaimanawas coming out of the muster were true wild horses which had never been in contact with humans.

"In time they will do anything their owners ask of them, but in the early days they need sympathetic handling to ensure they make a successful transition to domestic life.

"Kaimanawas have an x-factor; their senses are acute, and they have proven to be very trainable," she said.

Given the right environment, the horses are curious, honest and friendly, are suitable for a variety of equine disciplines and are now being seen in the upper levels of equine competitions more often, Haultain said.

Kaimanawa horses are gaining favour among the equestrian community as highly competitive sport horses, pony club mounts and good all-rounders.

Since numbers were reduced to 300 individuals in the wild herd, the condition of the horses and their final mature height have improved.

As a result, they are more suited to a wider variety of riders.

2018 was the biggest muster since 1997, with 299 horses successfully rehomed.

Heritage horse chairwoman Sue Rivers said "even though Covid restrictions have put us in a similar position to 2018, we are hopeful the public will step up to ensure as many of the horses targeted for removal will find a suitable home.

"With the continued development of training incentives, the stallion challenge competition which includes a mentorship program this year, sponsorship opportunities, together with a growing number of workshops being offered to the public by approved trainers, the

opportunities are increasing for people to share the incredible experience of taming a wild horse." she said.

Both rehoming groups are more than happy to offer prospective new owners with support and advice.

Currently, only 34 applications for horses have been received between both rehoming groups.

Applications close on April 1.

The muster is scheduled to take place in late April as soon as weather conditions are favourable.

Information and applications on rehoming a Kaimanawa wild horse can be found here.