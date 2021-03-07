Car crashes into house, one seriously injured

A vehicle left a trail of destruction after crashing on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A car has left the road, crashed through a fence and into a house on Ngongotahā Rd near Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash, between Henderson and Fairy Spring Rds, just after 11pm yesterday.

The single occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and took one patient with serious injuries to Rotorua Hospital.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said the patient remained in hospital in a stable condition.