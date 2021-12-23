I saw the sign! New pointers to Waipa Mountain Bike park

Eric and Keith Kolver from Secret Spot Hot Tubs with recently installed VTNZ signs at the Te Puia roundabout. Photo / Supplied

Businesses at the Waipa MTB hub in Rotorua regularly have people drive past the entrance to the carpark, so they decided it was time to do something about it.

This morning the Waipa businesses and Red Stag erected an impressive new 6m high sign.

Eric and Keith Kolver from Secret Spot Hot Tubs also recently installed VTNZ signs at the Te Puia roundabout and entrance to Waipa State Mill Rd.

Tak Mutu from Mountain Bike Rotorua and Keith Kolver from Secret Spot with the new sign at the entrance to the Waipa MTB Carpark. Photo / Supplied

"The new signs are very exciting, and will definitely help visitors to Rotorua to find their way to the places they want to go in the Waipa Valley" Keith said.

Businesses that operate from the Waipa MTB Carpark include Mountain Bike Rotorua a bike shop/guiding and forest MTB shuttle departure point, Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua and Trail Kitchen.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people to the Whakarewarewa Forest this summer," Keith said.